Taking care of business: Lakeview's Tara Dlouhy and her students win awards

“I loved being in projects and leading them. It really helps my teamwork skills and I was able to get together with my group and plan and run a dance, (which) was our project, successfully. And we were able to raise money to help,” Loseke said.

Loseke said the venture helped her learn how to run and organize a nonprofit.

“My teamwork skills were enhanced by working through this and overcoming the obstacles that we had come across through this,” Loseke said.

Dlouhy said those challenges included not knowing how many people to expect.

The dance far exceeded expectations, which made them run out of snacks and change, she wrote in an email. She said they also had to work around school schedules, dance policies, and figuring out prices in order to make money.

Another group did a project called Poverty Pals.

“They did a clothing drive and a food drive here at the elementary schools and high school and then the items they raised went to the Lakeview food pantry,” Dlouhy said. “So it helped benefit our students and they also received $500 from the Lead4Change that went to the Lakeview food pantry.”