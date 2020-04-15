Taking care of their own: County looks to protect employees

Platte County employees will be able to receive free COVID-19 testing as well as paid family leave through federal stipulations put in place to help those affected by the current crisis.
The Platte County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to allow for the testing under the county’s insurance plan, which is self-run. In turn, people will also receive paid family leave, up to 80 hours, in case of a long-term hiatus from work due to the virus, and telemedicine services to communicate with doctors and physicians.
Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl said that just because somebody wants a COVID-19 test, doesn’t mean they will get one. Testing shortages mean that the very ill are given the first — and sometimes only — priority to be tested. Thus, one will need to have a reason from a doctor to get a test.
“If a doctor says they need to be tested, then their testing won’t cost them anything,” Engdahl said. “It doesn’t mean that they can go out and try to get tested. Ultimately, if a doctor tells one of our employees (that) based on what’s going on with them, they can get tested.”
All of this is required by federal law for counties to provide to their employees via their insurance plans. The new federal stipulations were put into place as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, enacted as Phase 2 of the federal government’s response to COVID-19. As the insurance plan by the county is self-run, it applies as part of the provision.
District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek brought the topics up at Tuesday’s board meeting. He noted that insurance with the county was largely no different than what it would be if there was a plan through private insurance. That insurance is largely cheaper for both employee and taxpayer, which helps reduce the burden when it comes to helping keep county workers safe from COVID-19.
“Instead of being with a (private) company, we are self-insured,” Micek said. “Any losses or medical bills that are incurred by any employee or their family if they take that coverage is covered by our insurance. We have found, so far, that we’ve been more ahead being self-insured than being with a company.”
The free testing, family leave, and telehealth plans could have a significant impact on keeping people safe and preventing the worst-case scenario of an overstretched health care system in Platte County. Micek said he knows that having this plan in place will help people who might not have been able to get the testing in a normal circumstance, but due to the new rules, they now have a chance for treatment.
“It’s a real great benefit that everybody that’s insured in the county has that right and privilege to do so,” Micek said. “It will not cost them anything.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
