Taking care of their own: County looks to protect employees

Platte County employees will be able to receive free COVID-19 testing as well as paid family leave through federal stipulations put in place to help those affected by the current crisis.

The Platte County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to allow for the testing under the county’s insurance plan, which is self-run. In turn, people will also receive paid family leave, up to 80 hours, in case of a long-term hiatus from work due to the virus, and telemedicine services to communicate with doctors and physicians.

Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl said that just because somebody wants a COVID-19 test, doesn’t mean they will get one. Testing shortages mean that the very ill are given the first — and sometimes only — priority to be tested. Thus, one will need to have a reason from a doctor to get a test.

“If a doctor says they need to be tested, then their testing won’t cost them anything,” Engdahl said. “It doesn’t mean that they can go out and try to get tested. Ultimately, if a doctor tells one of our employees (that) based on what’s going on with them, they can get tested.”