Taking chances: Lopez thriving as community advocate after moving back home

Katherine Lopez’s “pay-it-forward” mentality dates back to her early days and stems from her parents, Pedro and Rosa.

Her folks, originally from El Salvador in Central America who immigrated to Southern California in the mid-1980s, sought to provide a better life for Lopez and her four older sisters. So when she was just a little one, her parents moved her and her siblings to Columbus so Pedro could take a new job and better support the family.

“To this day, I am very blessed and appreciative of the opportunities our parents gave us,” Lopez said. “I had a very good childhood. Our parents instilled in us that education would be key in bringing opportunities and open doors that they weren’t given, so I became heavily focused on academics.”

Today, Lopez is the communication and events director at Centro Hispano, a local nonprofit whose mission is to “advocate justice, unity, human rights and opportunities for all.” The goal is to engage the community in civil activities and bridge the gap between different cultures; encourage community involvement and higher education among youth; guide a path to citizenship by providing affordable immigration services at low cost and referrals to community members in the greater Columbus area.