Taking chances: Lopez thriving as community advocate after moving back home

Katherine Lopez’s “pay-it-forward” mentality dates back to her early days and stems from her parents, Pedro and Rosa.
Her folks, originally from El Salvador in Central America who immigrated to Southern California in the mid-1980s, sought to provide a better life for Lopez and her four older sisters. So when she was just a little one, her parents moved her and her siblings to Columbus so Pedro could take a new job and better support the family.
“To this day, I am very blessed and appreciative of the opportunities our parents gave us,” Lopez said. “I had a very good childhood. Our parents instilled in us that education would be key in bringing opportunities and open doors that they weren’t given, so I became heavily focused on academics.”
Today, Lopez is the communication and events director at Centro Hispano, a local nonprofit whose mission is to “advocate justice, unity, human rights and opportunities for all.” The goal is to engage the community in civil activities and bridge the gap between different cultures; encourage community involvement and higher education among youth; guide a path to citizenship by providing affordable immigration services at low cost and referrals to community members in the greater Columbus area.
"Kat is an innovative and creative individual. She is always aspiring to bring the best content for our organization that is authentic to what we do. Being that she is my baby sister, I am excited to have seen her personal and professional growth," Centrol Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez said. "She has always been very goal and detail oriented. Selfishly, I hope she stays with us at Centro, but I know that the world has much to offer her!"
COMING UP
Lopez started her education at West Park Elementary, followed by Emerson Elementary and Columbus Middle School. She then went on to attend Columbus High School, where she was an active member of the National Honor Society and Student Council, among other things. She participated in some athletic activities while serving as her class’ president her junior year and vice president as a senior.
When she graduated in 2014, Lopez thought she was going to get into the medical field and had given some thought to becoming an eye physician.
“I was very interested in that pre-medical field,” she said.
But her passion for computer science – specifically coding – that she developed in high school during her free time kept calling her. It amplified during her freshman year at Creighton University in Omaha upon taking a computer science course.
“I had been finding things online where you could code. During my freshman year in that class we were learning to build websites with different (computer) languages (such as JavaScript, HTML, CSS),” she recalled. “By the middle of my freshman year, I wasn’t really feeling the medical field anymore. So I decided to give computer science a try and see what happened.”
FINDING HER PATH
Lopez graduated with a degree in computer science from Creighton in 2018, and though she loved Columbus growing up, at one time she wasn’t sure she wanted to come back.
“I was very hesitant to move back to Columbus because I thought finding a job in the sector I wanted would be very hard,” she said. “I thought being a young woman, it would be hard finding a job in that (field). But I took a leap of faith with the support of family and some of my friends. I think I made the right decision coming back.”
She quickly found an opportunity to do administrative work for the local Northwestern Mutual office.
“I am so thankful to Jordan Crook and Nathan Karges for giving me that opportunity,” she said.
Crook, a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual based in Columbus, praised Lopez as a special individual.
“I think she is a person that comes into a business and the community with great energy, a great positive attitude and the drive to get better herself and to make those around her better,” Crook said. “She didn’t work here terribly long because she found her calling in what she’s doing currently, but I can say through the short time she spent with us we’ve created a relationship that has continued."
In July 2019, the position at Centro Hispano presented itself and Lopez knew she had to go for it. As its communication and events director, she handles the nonprofit’s event planning and logistics, such as finding a location and entertainment. She also leads efforts in marketing, including creating Centro Hispano’s logo, additional branding and maintaining a social media presence, which helps her put that computer science background to good work.
“I love it,” she said. “I enjoy it so much. A lot of it lies with the mission we have and vision to help people and provide services to create better opportunities for not just themselves but their families. Plus, we have a wonderful staff.”
HER SWEET SPOT
Lopez is committed to helping what she considers her hometown grow beyond her career. She is known for volunteering with several other nonprofits and is a member of the Columbus Public Library Board of Directors.
“Being active in the community has given me opportunities of growth,” she said. “And the library board has been an incredible time. I’ve enjoyed seeing the library grow.”
This November, she’s running for a spot on the Columbus Public Schools Board of Education in hopes of giving back to a district she feels helped her in a lot of ways.
“I would love to be an advocate for education because it has provided me so much,” she said. “I enjoyed it so much, so it would be an honor to sit on the board.”
When she gets free time, she enjoys going to the gym, reading, hanging out with family and drawing.
“Doodles is really what I do,” she said. “I use some programs on my iPad.”
Although she took a bit of a gamble moving back to town a couple of years ago, she said she’s glad she rolled the dice. Columbus, she noted, is a progressive town that has a lot going for it. She’s happy to be part of it.
“The growth I’ve seen – businesses booming, bigger chains coming into our community … I feel like it’s growing in the right direction and giving our community opportunities we probably wouldn’t have seen years ago,” Lopez said. “I’m glad I moved back. I definitely think Columbus is a great community. I gave it a chance and a lot of doors opened in various ways.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
