Taking precaution: Walmart responds to local confirmation of virus

Walmart officials said they’re ensuring that customers and employees alike are remaining safe and healthy in wake of the announcement over the weekend that a person who had been in the company's Columbus store was later discovered to be the first in Platte County with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.
“We have enacted cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC and Walmart’s chief medical officer, and we will continue taking any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers,” Casey Staheli, senior manager of national media relations for Walmart Corporate Communications, told The Columbus Telegram on Monday.
“Those steps include delivering updated procedures to associates through videos and photos, as well as schedules for cleaning to help provide clear guidance. We have a voice-activated app called 'Ask Sam' that associates can use to ask for cleaning guides for any area of the store, and our stores have adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the building.”
Additionally, Walmart stores have installed sneeze guards and social distancing decals.
The East-Central District Health Department on Saturday evening announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Platte County and later that the person had been in Walmart’s Columbus location, 818 23rd St. The local health department advised anyone who was at the local Walmart from 3:30-5 p.m. on March 15 should monitor themselves for fever and other symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, for 14 days.
Julie McClure, public information officer for the East-Central District Health Department, said the individual tested positive with a public testing kit. The case is considered a presumptive positive as it has resulted positive from the Nebraska Public Health Lab but has yet to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Out of an abundance of caution, the ECDHD said presumptive positive cases are treated as confirmed positive cases.
“From the contact test that the Central District team did, which is very thorough, (Walmart) is all they uncovered,” McClure said when asked about further exposures.
There are no additional positives in Platte County as of Monday afternoon, she said.
McClure urged residents to continue practicing social distancing. The presumptive positive case involved the individual having a visitor from out of this area so it is considered a travel-related case.
“Social distancing is incredibly important,” said McClure, who encourages residents to stay home. “We cannot stress that enough.”
Those who develop symptoms should contact their health care provider and the ECHDC COVID-19 Hotline at 409-562-8960 (English) or 402-562-8963 (Spanish).
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at Hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
