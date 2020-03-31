Taking precaution: Walmart responds to local confirmation of virus

Walmart officials said they’re ensuring that customers and employees alike are remaining safe and healthy in wake of the announcement over the weekend that a person who had been in the company's Columbus store was later discovered to be the first in Platte County with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19.

“We have enacted cleaning and sanitizing protocols with guidance from the CDC and Walmart’s chief medical officer, and we will continue taking any and all measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our associates and customers,” Casey Staheli, senior manager of national media relations for Walmart Corporate Communications, told The Columbus Telegram on Monday.

“Those steps include delivering updated procedures to associates through videos and photos, as well as schedules for cleaning to help provide clear guidance. We have a voice-activated app called 'Ask Sam' that associates can use to ask for cleaning guides for any area of the store, and our stores have adjusted operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to help associates restock shelves while continuing to clean and sanitize the building.”

Additionally, Walmart stores have installed sneeze guards and social distancing decals.