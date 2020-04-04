Taking protective action: Directed Health Measures implemented locally

Although residents and businesses may have already been following social distancing recommendations, the East-Central District Health Department on Friday announced the formal authorization of Directed Health Measures in Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties.
These measures include:
-Public gatherings with an expected presence for more than 10 people are prohibited.
-Liquor, beer and wine sales must be carry-out and delivery only.
-Food and beverage sales at restaurants and other establishments must also be carry-out, drive-through and delivery only; patrons and staff members in lines at these establishments must be able to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from other persons.
-Day care and child care facilities are limited to groups of 10 or fewer children; children must not be switched in their group and the same caretaker must remain with the group.
- This order also makes specific directives to salons and similar one-on-one retail services. Since these services cannot be offered while maintaining a social distance of 6 feet, it is not possible for these
The formalization of these measures allows police to enforce them.
The Directed Health Measures do not apply to courts of law, public utilities, health providers, public transportation, airport travel, shelters, election offices, polling places on Election Day, distribution centers, family residences housing 10 or more people or necessary shopping at gas stations, stores or malls.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, 86 COVID-19 tests have been dispensed at Columbus Community Hospital with a total of 4,777 tests within the State of Nebraska, according to CCH President/CEO Mike Hansen, during a joint press conference among several community entities held Friday morning in the Columbus City Council Chambers.
“We’ve been very fortunate in Nebraska because we’ve had time to really plan and prepare,” Hansen said.
Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Platte County as of Friday evening, with one case announced in Colfax County Thursday evening.
Looking toward the future, Hansen said the hospital is considering two possible locations for alternate care sites - the former Mory’s Haven, 1112 15th St., and Columbus Surgery Center, 3772 43rd Ave. B.
“We would look at sending non-COVID patients in those areas and taking care of the COVID patients in the hospital where we have all of the equipment and staff to do that,” Hansen said.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley added during Friday’s press conference that City services will still be continuing, though non-essential facilities, such as the library and community center, will still be closed.
Also as before, Columbus Area Transit will remain open. Riders will be screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms before being allowed to enter the vehicle.
City parks, which include school playgrounds, will be closed to all team and group activities. Only activities that follow social distancing guidelines will be permitted.
The Directed Health Measures announced Friday could be extended past May 15.
The City of Columbus will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. Monday (it is only open to media due to concerns over the spread of the virus) to share options and assistance available to those who are suffering from unemployment due to COVID-19.
ECDHD on Friday night stated the State of Nebraska was issuing Directed Health Measures (DHM) orders for the remaining health districts not currently covered by such orders. The State orders will last until May 11, 2020. The State is issuing these DHMs in response to community spread in another health district.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.