Taking protective action: Directed Health Measures implemented locally

Although residents and businesses may have already been following social distancing recommendations, the East-Central District Health Department on Friday announced the formal authorization of Directed Health Measures in Platte, Colfax, Boone and Nance counties.

These measures include:

-Public gatherings with an expected presence for more than 10 people are prohibited.

-Liquor, beer and wine sales must be carry-out and delivery only.

-Food and beverage sales at restaurants and other establishments must also be carry-out, drive-through and delivery only; patrons and staff members in lines at these establishments must be able to maintain a distance of 6 feet away from other persons.

-Day care and child care facilities are limited to groups of 10 or fewer children; children must not be switched in their group and the same caretaker must remain with the group.

- This order also makes specific directives to salons and similar one-on-one retail services. Since these services cannot be offered while maintaining a social distance of 6 feet, it is not possible for these

The formalization of these measures allows police to enforce them.