Taking steps forward: New walking routes highlights 'heart of downtown' Columbus

The community has another avenue to enjoy the outdoors and exercise after two new walking routes opened up in Columbus, said Gene Vis, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) coordinator.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, put on by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, was held Thursday at Frankfort Square to celebrate the new trails.

The north route starts at 18th Street and 32nd Avenue, which goes about 2 miles. The south trail begins at the corner of 26th Avenue and 11th Street, going about 1.6 miles.

“It’ll be good for people to get out and get some fresh air and exercise, and also have safe accessible places to walk,” Vis said.

Vis said both trails highlight different parts of town.