Taking steps forward: New walking routes highlights 'heart of downtown' Columbus

The community has another avenue to enjoy the outdoors and exercise after two new walking routes opened up in Columbus, said Gene Vis, the Platte County Lifestyle Coalition (PCLC) coordinator.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony, put on by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, was held Thursday at Frankfort Square to celebrate the new trails.
The north route starts at 18th Street and 32nd Avenue, which goes about 2 miles. The south trail begins at the corner of 26th Avenue and 11th Street, going about 1.6 miles.
“It’ll be good for people to get out and get some fresh air and exercise, and also have safe accessible places to walk,” Vis said.
Vis said both trails highlight different parts of town.
“It also connects people to the goods and services along here (downtown),” he said. “This (north) route does, especially, as it has so much to offer with all its services. The south route doesn’t have as much as far as businesses and services go, but I think people will be surprised when they walk the route how many businesses are down there on 11th Street.”
Maps for the trails are at the starting point of each location. Additionally, the signs that reflect PCLC pillars – physical activity, eating healthy, reducing stress, restful sleep and social connectedness - are posted along the routes.
PCLC is a coalition whose goal is to encourage healthy lifestyles.
The group consists of two local coalitions from the East-Central District Health Department and Columbus Community Hospital and people from local businesses, schools, city offices, health care providers and service agencies. Residents are also involved in the group.
Columbus Medical Center's Dr. Luke Lemke, who is also the PCLS chairman, said the goal with the trails is to encourage folks to walk, as well as show them some of the available walking routes.
“It’s a big day,” Lemke said of the ribbon-cutting. “It’s a big step that involved many small steps.”
The hospital and Lemke also hosted Walk with A Doc, which started at the South route, Thursday evening.
The trails were made possible in part to a $1,500 grant from America Walks, an organization that promotes safe places to walk. The funds went toward creating and mounting the signage, Vis said.
He added the grant was originally awarded in early 2020 but the project was delayed because of COVID-19.
Although Columbus has walking and biking routes spread throughout the town, Vis said these new ones are in “the heart of downtown.”
“People can have a safe place to walk as well,” he said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.