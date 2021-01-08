TAKING THE SHOT: Platte Valley Archers holding event in January

An area club has held an archery shoot in January for over 35 years and not even the pandemic is going to stop them from carrying on the tradition — or at least trying to.

Platte Valley Archers President Jeff Adelman said the archery shoot is planned for Jan. 30 and 31 at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus.

"We have online pre-registration. As long as the numbers will support it, we will have it. But we won't know that until a week or so before the event," Adelman said.

There have been up to 500 registrations in previous years, Adelman said. He said the event will need about 200 registrations this year in order to happen.

The club has roughly 40 memberships, including individual and family memberships. People of all ages are welcome in the club.

The archery shoot will feature several different shooting classes. The classes will vary depending on age, gender, release mechanism, sight and the type of bow being used.