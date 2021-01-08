TAKING THE SHOT: Platte Valley Archers holding event in January

An area club has held an archery shoot in January for over 35 years and not even the pandemic is going to stop them from carrying on the tradition — or at least trying to.
Platte Valley Archers President Jeff Adelman said the archery shoot is planned for Jan. 30 and 31 at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus.
"We have online pre-registration. As long as the numbers will support it, we will have it. But we won't know that until a week or so before the event," Adelman said.
There have been up to 500 registrations in previous years, Adelman said. He said the event will need about 200 registrations this year in order to happen.
The club has roughly 40 memberships, including individual and family memberships. People of all ages are welcome in the club.
The archery shoot will feature several different shooting classes. The classes will vary depending on age, gender, release mechanism, sight and the type of bow being used.
Although the archery shoot is scheduled to take place, a 4-H event that also usually occurs in January has been postponed this year.
The Nebraska 4-H archery tournament that normally takes place near the beginning of the year at Ag Park has been rescheduled for the spring.
"Because of the concern with COVID, there's no way we could have held it during January because of the restrictions that the state has," Adelman said.
There is some crossover, Adelman said, between the 4-H archers and members of the Platte Valley Archers. Rural Columbus resident Bo Behlen, for example, is a member of both groups.
Behlen has participated in the 4-H archery tournament for the last several years. He is president of the Platte County 4-H archery club.
"We haven't been able to have a meeting in a while," Behlen said.
Over the last several months, many 4-H events have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19. As a result, the archery tournament's postponement is not surprising.
"It's a big tournament. There's hundreds of kids," Behlen said.
The Platte Valley Archers shoot can still take place, Adelman said, because the event arena occupancy limit is very high. As a result, Adelman said they won't need to worry about COVID-19 capacity restrictions.
Having the event at Ag Park also has its benefits.
"Since the county is not within city requirements for how we protect our participants, it may or may not be as restrictive as what the city has imposed," Adelman said.
That's especially important concerning masks as people come to the line to shoot.
"A lot of people require anchor points on their face and they can't feel them with a mask on," Adelman said.
People interested in signing up for the archery shoot can find details about how to do so on the Platte Valley Archers Inc. Facebook page.
"As far as the club is concerned, we're always looking for additional members," Adelman said. "If anybody is interested in participating locally, all they have to do is go to our website or Facebook page."
