Parkinson’s disease can be a struggle, for both the individual who has it and for those around them. As part of its mission, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) is holding an event to help alleviate some of that difficulty for patients and their loved ones.

On April 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Columbus Community Hospital will hold a Parkinson’s wellness symposium at the Ramada in Columbus. The symposium, which ran its pilot year in 2021, will cover topics for those with Parkinson’s and caregivers alike. Michell Ruskamp, assistant director of Rehab Services at CCH, said that after the success of the first event, they wanted to see what more they could do.

“It came about because we wanted to provide an opportunity to learn more about Parkinson’s. We had our first Parkinson’s symposium in 2021 and it was a success. Members of the community wanted something like that offered in the community more often,” Ruskamp said.

The symposium will cover a wide variety of topics including Lewy body dementia, multidisciplinary care, nutrition, managing caregiver stress, managing daily activities with Parkinson’s, medication and community connections. Presenters come from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus Psychiatry Clinic and Parkinson’s Nebraska.

“They both learn more about Parkinson’s, I think the caregivers as well as people with Parkinson’s will walk away with tools in their toolbox to help each other navigate through their disease,” Ruskamp said.

Topics, Rehab Services Director Doug Janssen said, came from requests at the 2021 symposium as well as the local wellness support group for those with Parkinson’s. With Parkinson’s Awareness Month in April approaching and the Columbus Movement Disorder Clinic opening in March, the timing worked out well.

“What people attending will receive and how it meets our mission goal is, it shows them they can have hope and the more engaged they are in learning about the disease and the things they can do, the better quality of life there can be,” Janssen said.

Dr. Erin Smith, future director of the clinic, will be joining the symposium via Zoom, while all the other speakers will be present in person. Janssen and Ruskamp both said they expect Smith’s contributions will be impactful and they expect she will be well-liked.

“Dr. Smith is a movement disorder specialist, an expert in the area of diagnosing and treating Parkinson’s and she will be the medical director of the new clinic we’re offering here,” Ruskamp said. “We’re excited to have her talk to us so she can meet the community and talk about the importance and value of a multidisciplinary team.”

The movement disorders clinic will operate on a quarterly basis and require a referral from a physician. Janssen said that in addition to Smith and her multidisciplinary team being skilled, he believes people will be drawn to Smith as a person as well.

“I think people will like Dr. Smith, she’s very personable, down-to-earth, knowledgeable and compassionate and I think that will come across well,” Janssen said.

The event as a whole, Ruskamp added, lines up with the hospital’s main mission and end goal in all their events and efforts.

“Our mission is to improve the health of the community we serve and to provide education to people that empowers them to manage their disease and have better control of their disease,” Ruskamp said.

Those who wish to attend must register at columbushosp.org. The symposium is free, but those attending must RSVP before April 17. There is no cost to register.