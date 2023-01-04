Taste in music: Columbus Friends of Music receives $25,000 from Taste of Columbus

It is the businesses and organizations in a city or town that make it a community, according to Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick. Taste of Columbus, he said, is a way for nonprofits to better make a presence in that arena.

"For our smallest nonprofits, it's a way to connect with the business community and build relationships, foster what the next gift could be from companies and from individuals," Brunswick said.

Taste of Columbus, on its 23rd year, features a cross-section of Columbus food and spirit vendors, alongside live and silent auctions and a raffle. Proceeds go to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and a different nonprofit every year.

"We always shoot to raise $25,000 for both the participating organizations," Brunswick said. "Last week we issued the checks for $25,000 each to Columbus Friends of Music and the chamber. We met our goal and felt very happy with the event."

Columbus Friends of Music, founded in 1945, strives to bring quality affordable musical entertainment to the Columbus area, according to co-chair John Pavlik. An example, he said, would be David Osborne, who came to Columbus in 2022.

"Our mission is to bring high-quality entertainment at a reasonable price. That helps bring the extra benefit of community quality of life," Pavlik said. "Our last concert was a professional pianist who played at the White House many times and in Vegas all year round. It's just high-quality musicians we bring to town."

While many see their concerts and think that is their main objective, Pavlik said, Friends of Music does a lot of outreach, making those musical performances accessible as well as affordable.

David Osborne, for instance, spent approximately 45 minutes on a concert for Columbus Middle School's fifth-graders in November 2022, and spent another hour talking to the kids and signing things.

"People don't get the opportunity to come to concerts because they physically can't, we've done them for someone in a rest home before. (Outreach looks like) that situation or the opportunity for the fifth graders at the middle school to grow their enthusiasm for music because we had David play piano for them," Pavlik said.

The nonprofit chosen for each year's Taste of Columbus is actually chosen two years in advance, Brunswick said, so it can help facilitate a year before its turn in the spotlight.

"It gives them a year to see and help out on the back end, doing ticket sales and seeing how it works so their year they can come in with ideas, auction packages, say 'hey, we can do this or make money that way,'" Brunswick said. "It gives them a year under their belt to see the event.

Any 501(c)(3) non-profit that is a member of the chamber can apply, Brunswick said. The applicants' core values are gauged with the chamber's and if they match or fill a need, they are chosen.

"Our mission is economic wellbeing and quality of life and that's where our board does the selection process. How well does that organization line up with our values, or how does their project?" Brunswick said.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus, for instance, was 2022's recipient, during a time when housing was needed. The Platte Valley Literacy Association is lined up for 2023, which helps the present and future workforces of Columbus to be more literate.

"We're trying to find relationships with nonprofits doing the same work for the same goals as we are and that's how we partner together," Brunswick said.

The chamber, Brunswick added, uses its portion of the funds to cover events like Red, White, Kaboom!, Reality 101, Drive for Five, Interview Day, Vehicle Day, even Columbus Days.

"People want community fireworks, people want Columbus Days. We get a lot of sponsorships and donations but sometimes that just doesn't quite pay the bills," Brunswick said. "A lot goes to community-driven events and this is our way of helping pay for those events in one night."

Pavlik said Columbus Friends of Music is grateful not only for the funds, but for the work everyone involved put in to make the event happen.

"For a one-day event, to put a lot of working pieces in place, you've got to be committed to the process," Pavlik said. "I don't know if I could pat them on the back enough for all the chamber and community members do to make the event successful."

Applications for 2024's Taste of Columbus are open until Jan. 31. Those with questions can visit bit.ly/3vxRzkG or call the chamber at 402-564-2769