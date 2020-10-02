Taste of Columbus' online auction underway

Online shopping has increased over the past six months due to COVID-19, and one event which hopes to take advantage of the virtual shopping trend while still promoting local businesses is the Taste of Columbus, scheduled for Oct. 11.
“This is our 20th year and there is nothing we would have rather done than to celebrate 20 years of the community event than to bring people together again,” said Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. “But we are trying something new and hope the community will support this noteworthy cause.”
Each year, the Chamber Board of Directors selects a nonprofit and holds the appetizer and wine-tasting event, along with a silent, super-silent and grand auction. This year’s recipient is Central Community College-Columbus and the proceeds will go toward student scholarships and the Chamber’s program of work.
“CCC students represent all walks of life, from first-year freshman to working mothers and fathers to full-time employees who want to earn a certificate or degree and advance their careers,” said Dr. Kathy Fuchser, president of CCC-Columbus. “We know it is a challenging year, but for students in need of financial support, every year can be challenging. The Taste of Columbus hopes to make it a little easier for them to buy their books, take a course, or complete their degree.”
In lieu of a ticket into the event, the Taste of Columbus committee is selling a food and beverage passport featuring 35 culinary businesses in 10 communities. Cost is $30 for one or two for $50. The virtual auction has also commenced, with more than 100, unique items and experiences featured. The auction will close Oct. 11. Items are as valued anywhere between $10 and $3,000 or more.
“With over 90% of our graduates remaining in the CCC service area, your generosity will have an economic and life-changing impact,” said Fuchser.
Registering for the auction is easy and can be done by going to bidpal.net/toc2020. Then, enter your name, phone number and credit card. There, you can buy passports or begin bidding on the auction items. If you have questions or need help registering, contact the Chamber at 402-564-2769.
The event is also sponsoring a raffle where two electric bikes, valued at $1,500 each, will be given away. Raffle tickets are on sale now at the Chamber or through any committee member. One for $10 and three for $25.
“The bikes, the auction, the passports, actually, the entire event cannot happen without the support of our business community and the people who support the College and the Chamber,” Schieffer said. “Between CCC and our businesses, we have some amazing packages that will make a lot of people happy.”
