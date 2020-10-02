Taste of Columbus' online auction underway

Online shopping has increased over the past six months due to COVID-19, and one event which hopes to take advantage of the virtual shopping trend while still promoting local businesses is the Taste of Columbus, scheduled for Oct. 11.

“This is our 20th year and there is nothing we would have rather done than to celebrate 20 years of the community event than to bring people together again,” said Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. “But we are trying something new and hope the community will support this noteworthy cause.”

Each year, the Chamber Board of Directors selects a nonprofit and holds the appetizer and wine-tasting event, along with a silent, super-silent and grand auction. This year’s recipient is Central Community College-Columbus and the proceeds will go toward student scholarships and the Chamber’s program of work.

“CCC students represent all walks of life, from first-year freshman to working mothers and fathers to full-time employees who want to earn a certificate or degree and advance their careers,” said Dr. Kathy Fuchser, president of CCC-Columbus. “We know it is a challenging year, but for students in need of financial support, every year can be challenging. The Taste of Columbus hopes to make it a little easier for them to buy their books, take a course, or complete their degree.”

