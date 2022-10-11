Taste of Columbus sees good crowd

The 2022 Taste of Columbus saw a good crowd, great food and community support for local nonprofits, according to organizers.

Each year the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce holds the Taste of Columbus with a different nonprofit. The proceeds are split between the chamber and the selected nonprofit for that year.

Held Oct. 9 at the Ramada, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus, Taste of Columbus was packed full of vendors, attendees and auction items. The partner for the 2022 event was Friends of Music, which provides concerts at affordable prices in the Columbus community.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said this year’s event sold out with more than 470 tickets sold. One hundred complimentary tickets were also issued.

“We saw an influx of first-time attendees this year, which proves that the event continues to evolve and attract new attendees even after 23 years of hosting the event. We also saw a number of new items donated which helped us attract new supporters to the event,” Brunswick said.

“This year's Taste of Columbus stacked up very well against previous years. Results are still coming in as we reconcile ticket sales, raffle tickets and expenses, but overall, it looks like a very successful night financially for Friends of Music and the chamber!”

With Friends of Music as this year’s partner, Taste of Columbus attendees were treated to performances by 4/4 Jazz, as well as the Columbus High School New World Singers.

“I was very pleased and happy with the crowd,” said John Pavlik, the Taste of Columbus committee co-chair for Friends of Music. “Everybody stuck around until the end. I thought there was great support for all the auction items. I was very happy with it.

“Just talking to people after the fact as we were cleaning up and as people were leaving, I thought everybody was pretty happy with how the event went and the chamber did a great job of hosting.”

Pavlik noted he thought the food and spirit vendors attending this year were good, as were the attendees.

The vendors varied from bakeries such as Beautifully Baked Bakery and Cookies & Crumpets to mom and pop shop Zeekey’z Pork in a Boat and everything in between. There were 14 food vendors and 10 beverage vendors, Brunswick said.

“All night long people were talking and having a good time and that's what it's about, in addition to supporting a couple of good causes,” he said.

The Friends of Music’s portion of the proceeds will benefit the group’s 75th concert series.

“Our mission for Friends of Music is to continue to bring high-quality entertainment at a very reasonable price, at a low price,” Pavlik said. “This will just help continue that, in addition to our outreach where either kids or adults that aren't able to make the programs, we try to have some outreach programs for them. The schools are gracious enough to let us utilize their facilities, and we want to help reciprocate some of that back too.”

The chamber’s portion goes toward community causes.

“Taste of Columbus helps fund the community development efforts of the chamber such as Red, White, Kaboom!, Columbus Days and our K-12 career awareness and readiness program offered at Columbus Public Schools, Lakeview Community Schools and Columbus Catholic Schools,” Brunswick said.

The 2023 nonprofit partner of Taste of Columbus will be the Platte Valley Literacy Association.