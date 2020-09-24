Taste of Columbus to begin soon

There has been a certain excitement to past Taste of Columbus auctions.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said she remembers wearing a long dress and watching a beautiful necklace displayed in the live auction setting where people were holding up their numbers, bidding across the room.
This year, the event may be even more advantageous, said Schieffer. Bidding starts Oct. 1 via an online auction.
“You can sit at home and bid in your pajamas,” Schieffer said. “It’s going to be completely a virtual auction this year.”
Central Community College - Columbus will be the co-beneficiary of the 20th annual Taste of Columbus proceeds and will use the money for student scholarships. The other beneficiary is the Chamber.
Bidding opens Oct. 1 and the last day to bid is Oct. 11. Then, there will be a Facebook Live drawing to determine the winners. The drawing prizes are two electric bicycles, valued at $1,500 each, which Schieffer said can be useful to get over hills or when biking into the Nebraska wind.
Tickets are one for $10 or three for $25. The bikes can be seen at the Chamber lobby, as well as other auction items.
“We still wanted to honor our restaurants and wineries and bakeries and vendors,” she said. “So we created a passport. It’s advertising specials from 35 different businesses in 10 different communities…it’s more than $150 worth of savings.”
The passports are worth $30 or two for $50, Schieffer said, and the money goes to support the Chamber and support student scholarships.
From 4-7 p.m. Thursday, there will be CCC students at Columbus Hy-Vee selling the passports and raffle tickets and showing items that will be auctioned off.
The college was announced as the beneficiary last year and had time to plan for what they thought would be a 600-person event at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center, until the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“There are a lot of challenges with ‘OK, how do we rethink this?,'” said CCC-Columbus Campus President Dr. Kathy J. Fuchser, who was a co-chairwoman of the college’s efforts to put on the event.
The other co-chair was Karin Rieger, the associate dean of extended learning services.
The credit goes to the Chamber and the work of the college for remaking the auction virtually, she said.
Fuchser said she remembers previous auctions, filled with the sounds of laughter and clinking and people talking to each other. Although this year will be different, she said it’s going to be a “great event.”
“(It’s) exciting,” Fuchser said. “One of the callings that we have as a community college is to serve students right where they are … It will benefit the community because we are growing our own and we’re sending them back out to have a positive effect on our community.”
Schieffer agreed.
“It’s a nice tie-in between CCC and the Chamber,” said Schieffer, adding that some students get their degree and then enter the workforce. “Some of their programming is for employees that are in the workforce already … that will help (workers) in (their) skillsets on the job so that certainly benefits our workforce which then benefits our business.”
It’s very rewarding to know how supportive businesses are to the Chamber, Schieffer said, and she’s looking forward to when the website goes live on Oct. 1.
“There’s something for everybody on that website,” she said. “We wanted to give people experiences and the opportunity to still do things and patronize our businesses, even though we’re in this pandemic.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
