Taste of Columbus to begin soon

The passports are worth $30 or two for $50, Schieffer said, and the money goes to support the Chamber and support student scholarships.

From 4-7 p.m. Thursday, there will be CCC students at Columbus Hy-Vee selling the passports and raffle tickets and showing items that will be auctioned off.

The college was announced as the beneficiary last year and had time to plan for what they thought would be a 600-person event at the Ramada Hotel and River's Edge Convention Center, until the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“There are a lot of challenges with ‘OK, how do we rethink this?,'” said CCC-Columbus Campus President Dr. Kathy J. Fuchser, who was a co-chairwoman of the college’s efforts to put on the event.

The other co-chair was Karin Rieger, the associate dean of extended learning services.

The credit goes to the Chamber and the work of the college for remaking the auction virtually, she said.

Fuchser said she remembers previous auctions, filled with the sounds of laughter and clinking and people talking to each other. Although this year will be different, she said it’s going to be a “great event.”