Teacher looks to spread His message: St. Bonaventure educator creates special curriculum

It’s through her passion for Christ that St. Bonaventure teacher Cheryl Drozd developed a curriculum that recently began getting utilized in 17 schools within the Archdiocese of Omaha.
The curriculum includes each grade level, starting at pre-kindergarten, reading a book of the Bible by the time the school year is over. Instruction has been published into eight portions – one for each grade level.
“They read the same story or the same chapter all week and there are different lessons every day,” Drozd said. “It’s about the same chapter but there are four or five different things to learn in that chapter.”
Following the lesson of the day, a discussion is held in which children can discover how that lesson can be applied to their lives.
“That’s something that may not be happening in the classroom ... thoroughly discussing things that God brings to our heart and how we’re all sinners and how we’re all having to walk this path (in) this worldly world that we live in…” Drozd said. “It’s a neat time in the morning to start your day. When you put God first, the rest of the day seems to go well.”
For example, she noted, in her class – pre-kindergarten – kids are learning the story of Cain and Abel, which leads to discussion about the need to be kind to one another and giving their best to God.
“Every day is a different view of the story to put into your life,” Drozd said. “So, you’ll have different discussions with different kids ..."
She also gives kids stickers that say what they’ve been learning about to encourage discussion in the family. Monthly newsletters are sent out to the parents of students in older grades.
The instruction focuses on the Ten Commandments as well, with teachers prompting more discussion on what Commandment was broken in the story and how that situation could have been better handled.
Creating the curriculum and publishing it in book format has been a three-year-long project for Drozd.
Going into her fourth year of teaching at St. Bons, Drozd from the start incorporated beginning each day reading the Bible.
“It was my No. 1 priority in teaching, having all the children bring a Bible to school and to start our days out with the Bible," she said.
Drozd found that though her 4-year-old students are young, they picked up on the concepts quickly and were connecting the daily lessons with events happening in their lives.
“It was this beautiful way of teaching in my classroom. I thought, ‘I’ve got to share this with other people’,” she noted.
Drozd shared her idea with St. Bons Principal Cheryl Zoucha, who was supportive in the endeavor.
“In a time when we need to learn more about our faith, Cheryl has worked tirelessly to bring this program to fruition,” Zoucha said. “Led by the Holy Spirit, she was able to get in contact with the right people who guided her and helped her fine-tune the program so that it could easily be adapted to all grade levels and teach the truths of our faith.”
Drozd immediately began writing the instruction with a pilot of the new curriculum occurring the following year at St. Bons.
Other teachers were initially nervous about the instruction due to time constraints in the classroom.
“So I tried to make it so it only needed to be a five-minute lesson and finished very quickly. If they want to spend more than five minutes on it, they most certainly can,” Drozd said.
The first year (2018) ended up being received positively by both teachers and parents.
“The teachers that taught the curriculum would tell me, ‘I felt like God is talking directly to me. These are all lessons I needed to learn.’ It (impacts) so many different people because that’s the way God works. Everybody will receive something different from Him depending on where they are in their season of life or things they’re going through,” she said.
Drozd then received a stamp of approval from the archbishop of the Archdiocese of Omaha.
To fund publishing the instruction into books, Drozd received donations from the Archdiocese, Fr. Joe Miksch, Fr. Mike Swanton, community members and Carl and Jolaine Edwards, as well as donations from a GoFundMe page. Support from staff, parents and students at St. Bons were instrumental in the pilot program, Drozd noted.
“It was amazing (and) very much God who led this entire vision to me. It was something I know He placed on my heart and has helped me to fulfill it,” Drozd said. “It’s something I give all credit to God and I want everyone to share about Him. I don’t want it to be about me because I just used my talents to put it into a book form for Him.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.