Teacher looks to spread His message: St. Bonaventure educator creates special curriculum

“In a time when we need to learn more about our faith, Cheryl has worked tirelessly to bring this program to fruition,” Zoucha said. “Led by the Holy Spirit, she was able to get in contact with the right people who guided her and helped her fine-tune the program so that it could easily be adapted to all grade levels and teach the truths of our faith.”

Drozd immediately began writing the instruction with a pilot of the new curriculum occurring the following year at St. Bons.

Other teachers were initially nervous about the instruction due to time constraints in the classroom.

“So I tried to make it so it only needed to be a five-minute lesson and finished very quickly. If they want to spend more than five minutes on it, they most certainly can,” Drozd said.

The first year (2018) ended up being received positively by both teachers and parents.

“The teachers that taught the curriculum would tell me, ‘I felt like God is talking directly to me. These are all lessons I needed to learn.’ It (impacts) so many different people because that’s the way God works. Everybody will receive something different from Him depending on where they are in their season of life or things they’re going through,” she said.