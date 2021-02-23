Teamwork makes the dream work

Within communities as well, it’s possible for natural disasters, economic shocks or some other loss actually bring people together for the common good. But finding that silver lining takes trust and love among adults just as much as high school athletes, and therein lies the value of “building relationships before you need them.”

Shared purpose brings it together. A compelling shared purpose is the catalyst. Why do athletes train and sacrifice, and put a team’s needs above their own? In most cases for something with no tangible value: a medal, a ribbon, a state title. But the bonds and the joy that come from shared pursuit of a common purpose? Truly compelling. I think about how hard Lilly, Katee, Maddi or Josie worked in practice or how hard our student managers Lexi, Emily, Brooklynn and Makayla worked knowing they’d never even put on a uniform. It’s clear they were pursuing something they found truly valuable. It wasn’t money or fame or a better job or even a grade in school…and yet, it was compelling.

There are literally hundreds of volunteers across Nebraska who have that shared sense of higher purpose and are pursuing that vision with fervor. They also aren’t doing so for money or fame, or a better job or a title or a certificate. This is why an organization’s Mission Statement matters…or a community’s unspoken (but understood) vision matters deeply.