Teddy bear hunts keeping Duncan families busy

Levi Wright was wanting to get his kids some fresh air the other day when they went for a little walk around the block in Duncan. But they also got a bit of a surprise.
As they made their way down the street, they noticed at least one teddy bear in each home’s window. Actually, they counted more than 70.
“It added a lot more to it,” Levi said. “It made it - especially for our younger one - more like an adventure, a lot more exciting.”
The Duncan community as a whole recently has rallied together and gotten behind the idea of putting a teddy bear in the window of their homes or businesses with hopes kids and families will walk or drive by to spot them. The “teddy bear hunt” concept came about after Paige Young, a Duncan Village Board of Trustees member, shared a post on the town’s Facebook page about how other communities were doing so as a way to offer easy and safe entertainment for families quarantining due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“It just took off,” said Young, a mother of three. “I just thought it was something the community could do to help our children. It gives the kids a fun chance to count the bears.”
Young and her kids went for a drive Tuesday evening throughout Duncan. In total, she said, they spotted more than 90 bears in over 40 houses. That didn’t include homes they found in the Duncan Lakes area and the numerous businesses throughout the town participating.
“It’s a nice way to keep our distance while still getting out,” Young said. “It’s just something fun for the kids.”
Abbey Wright, the wife of Levi, said she was ecstatic when she first saw the Facebook post and thought it would be great to get it going locally.
“I was so excited,” Abbey said. “I went and found all the teddy bears in my youngest daughter’s room … we’ve got five up in the house.”
Abbey and Levi have four kids (three daughters and a son, ranging in age from 5-14). The couple has taken their kids for a drive or a walk a few times this week so far to get them outside for a little bit. She said with Columbus Public Schools closed at least through April 30, they’ve had their kids going through old quizzes, reading books and utilizing IXL, a subscription-based learning site for K–12, among other things.
“They’ve been doing very well,” Abbey said.
The Wrights and the Youngs, like many other area families, are just trying to make the most of a tough situation.
“It’s a terrible thing going in the community and the world, but it has been nice just all of us being home at night and not having anything going on,” she said, noting gymnastics and sports taking up much of their normal schedule. “The kids are involved in so many activities. We’re normally a fast-paced family.”
Levi, who works for Boys Town Day School in Duncan, is able to stay home with their children as all of the school staff are working remotely. He said he has enjoyed the little walks he and the kids have taken to break up the day. The whole family has loved “bear hunting” together, too.
“The best and the most fun thing about it is the bears are very colorful and there are different kinds,” said the couple’s youngest daughter, Leah, a kindergartner. “I could say that I like these bear hunts because they are something we can do as a family and something we can all do.”
Kaylee, an eighth-grade student and one of Leah’s older sisters, had a similar perspective. She said she thought the bear hunts were a great way for all families to stay busy.
“I just think it’s a really good experience for these families to be able to go out and look at these bears instead of just sitting in their house while we’re in quarantine,” she said.
Other communities around the state, including Columbus, and the nation have started their own bear hunt extravaganza. The fun doesn’t seem to be slowing down in Duncan either. More homes and businesses are putting bears in their front windows by the day, Young and the Wrights noted. They all also mentioned even older folks with no children in their homes are getting in on the action.
Church St. Stanislaus in Duncan is also asking that instead of their annual Easter Egg Hunt that residents make Easter eggs and hang them in the windows so kids can still have a “hunt” and be able to practice social distancing. This will take place from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 4.
Abbey said Duncan is made of a bunch of resilient residents who care about one another.
“We have a very strong community in Duncan. As a community, we really all work together,” she said, recalling how residents went to the stores in Grand Island to pick up items for others during last year’s flood when there was no access to nearby Columbus. “This is a different situation, but it just shows how amazing we are together.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.