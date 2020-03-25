Teddy bear hunts keeping Duncan families busy

Levi, who works for Boys Town Day School in Duncan, is able to stay home with their children as all of the school staff are working remotely. He said he has enjoyed the little walks he and the kids have taken to break up the day. The whole family has loved “bear hunting” together, too.

“The best and the most fun thing about it is the bears are very colorful and there are different kinds,” said the couple’s youngest daughter, Leah, a kindergartner. “I could say that I like these bear hunts because they are something we can do as a family and something we can all do.”

Kaylee, an eighth-grade student and one of Leah’s older sisters, had a similar perspective. She said she thought the bear hunts were a great way for all families to stay busy.

“I just think it’s a really good experience for these families to be able to go out and look at these bears instead of just sitting in their house while we’re in quarantine,” she said.