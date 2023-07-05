Putting with a hammer, driving with comically-oversized gloves and drawing cards at the tee box aren't exactly normal golfing practices, but for Habitat for Humanity of Columbus' golfing fundraiser at the Elks Country Club on June 30, they were required.

The inaugural "Habitat Fore Humanity" golf scramble was a little unconventional but was a smashing success at bringing fun to a sunny Friday afternoon and helping the non-profit raise some additional funds. It also attracted some new faces, according to Executive Director Lori Peters.

"A year or so ago our board talked about streams of revenue, the current fundraiser wasn't doing what we needed so we started looking for other opportunities and came up with golf," Peters said. "The demographics participating here is different than our normal Habitat support."

Lisa Saenz, chair of Habitat's resource committee, said that, when they were looking at options, a golf scramble was something new, relatively easy to organize and popular in the area. Should they decide to continue it into the future, she said, it will be easier then as well.

"Everyone loves golf, we have a big golfing community here. We were told it was an event everyone likes to get out of work to go do outside and once it's put together and we know what we're doing it's easier to run," Saenz said.

The rather unorthodox games at each hole, such as "Joker" where players draw a card to find out whose drive they play from or the "Split the putt," putting area that uses construction materials as clubs, were a fun way to make the scramble more enjoyable and slightly less competitive, Peters said.

"A lot of the games are to level the playing field or make it enjoyable for someone who doesn't have golf as number one in their life," Peters said.

Peters' father-in-law, Rich Peters, said he signed up because, aside from any family ties, it seemed like a good way to get in a game of lighthearted golf with friends and support a good cause.

"It sounded like a lot of fun, going golfing with my three good friends, that's the main reason we're out here, though, is to help Habitat for Humanity," Rich Peters said. "It's very interesting. The one I really like that we haven't used yet is the Joker (game)."

Proceeds will go toward the construction of the next Habitat home, Peters said. While the homes are built with volunteer hands, Peters said, materials still cost. With costs rising in recent years, she added, the $82 per square foot figure they like to give isn't exactly right anymore, but sticks around for visualization purposes.

"COVID changed the world. Before COVID, the cost was $82 per square foot. That's not true anymore but the idea is really good," Peters said. "A Habitat house is a three bedroom, one bath home, 1,200 square feet for a family that wouldn't be able to afford a home through a traditional mortgage avenue, it's a 30-year mortgage."