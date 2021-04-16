Tegtmeier to breathe life into historic David City home

"That's really all it takes to get into this, is confidence and an attitude of never giving up," Tegtmeier said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

And, of course, Tegtmeier won't be doing all of the work alone. He said he usually hires out drywall, countertops, roofing, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, carpets and, if necessary, plumbing and electrical.

Perhaps the hardest part will be removing the boiler in the basement which, while original to the house, is ancient by modern standards.

Making upgrades to bring the house into the 21st century won't be a break from tradition for the home, either. Built in 1888, the Chauncey S. Taylor House has never been maintained to historical standard. It has been a piece of living history that has changed with the times.

When people remember the house being beautiful, they are probably remembering it as it was during the 1980s and 1990s while the violinmaker David Weibe and his now ex-wife Lynn Marcus lived there. Weibe and Marcus moved into the property in the mid-1970s when the house was almost a century old.