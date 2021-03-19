Tegtmeier to head Chauncey House flip

Former mayor and council member Skip Trowbridge applauded the City for seeing the Chauncey S. Taylor House project through.

"This has been a long time coming; somewhere in the area of 11 years. And I'm proud of this particular city council that had the intestinal fortitude to follow this to conclusion," Trowbridge said. "To the group around this table, thank you. To the gentleman that's buying it, we wish you well."

Mayor Alan Zavodny echoed those comments and said he hopes Tegtmeier is "ridiculously successful."

Tegtmeier said the property is officially his in April. He said the work of flipping a property usually takes him about two-and-a-half months.

Once that work is finished, Tegtmeier told the council he doesn't plan to list the property for sale at a top-dollar price. He said he wants to attract as many offers as possible in the hopes of finding someone who will love and care for the property.

Tegtmeier told The Banner-Press that he loves seeing how such a project can transform communities.

"I love to see communities beautiful and proud of the houses they're living in," Tegtmeier said. "Coming from a small town, I understand the community structure and I want to help add to that."