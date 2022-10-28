Tejkl receives Distinguished Administrator Award

For his unwavering support of the school library, Shelby-Rising City Public Schools Superintendent Tucker Tejkl has received the Distinguished Administrator Award from the Nebraska Association of School Librarians.

Tejkl was nominated for the award by SRC PK-12 School Librarian Mandy Peterson. Originally from Stanton, Nebraska, Tejkl is in his second year as superintendent at SRC.

Peterson said in her nomination letter that when Tejkl accepted his position in April 2021, he immediately sought her out to ask about her goals and priorities and any concerns so that he may address them, which he followed through with.

He also continuously promotes and enriches her library efforts by always sharing school library happenings on social media and being a guest reader for her classes when she was gone unexpectedly, she added.

“He continually checks in with me to make sure I have what I need,” Peterson said. “It is rare that I go two days in a row without seeing him in the library. He praises our library publicly and frequently.”

Peterson said they worked to update the school library’s policies this year and he encourages collaboration and provides feedback on the overall state of the library program.

Notably, Peterson said, Tejkl went above and beyond during the library’s annual Change War and Book Fair. In 2021, Change War raised $1,333 and with Tejkl’s help this year raised much more.

“For the Change War this year, Tucker suggested coming up with tiers of fundraising and having the administration team do silly things. Because of his efforts, we raised a staggering $4,287!” Peterson said.

“This money went to pay for incentives and get books into the hands of students through our first Husky Heart program. This allowed kids to choose any book for free at the book fair, update classroom libraries PK-12, and improve our overall school library.”

Additionally, the library was able to get new display equipment, as well as two Wonder Workshop Dash coding robots (which teach code to kids), Book Buddy kits and Rubik’s cube kits to keep children engaged.

“He amped students up by getting on the school roof in the mascot costume and waving to them before school, getting duct taped to the wall, and getting slimed while eating crickets,” Peterson added.

Tejkl has also been an advocate for school libraries and school librarians, communicating with the Nebraska State Board of Education and legislation about concerns regarding proposed bills, library issues and the superintendent’s view of what happens in Nebraska schools, Peterson said.

When the chance came up to join an administration group of the American Association of School Librarians, he jumped at the opportunity to apply, she added.

“Tucker Tejkl is a powerhouse of enthusiasm and support for all of his students and teachers - including the school library,” Peterson said. “I would love to show him how much we appreciate him in a big way. He doesn’t expect recognition, which would make his winning this award even better.”

Tejkl said he was surprised by the award during a professional development day on Oct. 14. The elementary principal had said a teacher was being recognized so they needed to do that first thing in the morning, he noted.

“I was just shocked by it all, because like I said it was a big surprise,” Tejkl said. “I’m not really a big spotlight guy, I would rather honor our staff and all the great things they do. It brought a smile to my face.”

Tejkl noted that he feels humbled by the award. He’s also proud of their school, their students and their librarian.

“I'm one of those that I want to do as much as I can. And sometimes you don't know if you are doing what you are,” Tejkl said. “It was just kind of one of those rewarding feelings of someone does notice that you're doing things.”

Peterson is a great librarian, he added, and she helps teach sixth-grade English and is involved with library boards.

“She comes with these great ideas just both for our students and for our staff and the wellbeing of our districts. So supporting her is pretty easy,” he said.

Receiving this award shows that SRC is a progressive school, Tejkl said, adding there is craziness in the world these days with book banning and things of that nature.

“It just shows that we are aware of things that are going around,” Tejkl said. “Sometimes you get locked in your small town world of, nothing can come here and it won't happen to us. We are thinking, we are preparing. We're also showing that libraries are a great tool for not only our public but for our school.”