Telegram co-hosting nationwide virtual career fair

Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Columbus Telegram and owner of 76 daily news organizations across the country, is hosting a nationwide virtual career fair that started Wednesday and runs through Sunday, March 7.

More than 380 companies from at least 20 states will be participating in the Anywhere Career Fair. There are at least 19 businesses from throughout Nebraska taking part in the event, including BD, Behlen Mfg. Co., Columbus Community Hospital, Fremont Public Schools and Runza.

If you're seeking new employment opportunities and would like to participate in the career fair, registration information can be found at gethired.anywherecareerfair.com/.

“As our region emerges from the grips of a pandemic, it's essential that we empower employers with the ability to reach the highly capable workforce of Nebraska," Columbus Telegram Regional Publisher Vincent Laboy said. "With in-person events restricted, our Anywhere Career Fair creates a unique opportunity to interact with the region’s top employers while keeping you and your family safe.”

