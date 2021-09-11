Telegram readers share 9/11 memories

The Columbus Telegram asked its readers to summit their memories of where they were during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. From recovering from heart surgery to enjoying a normal day one second to hearing the unbelievable news the next, readers recounted the shock they felt as the day unfolded and how they feel now, 20 years later.

Marilyn Zehring said in her reader-submitted memory that her and her family were eating breakfast at her son’s home in Gypsum, Colorado, on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. Zehring said her then 9-year-old grandson ran into the kitchen to tell them a plane hit a building in New York City.

“We got to the living room just as the second plane hit the South Building of the World Trade Center,” Zehring wrote. “We were stunned.”

Zehring said her son and his family left for work and school while she and her husband drove from Colorado to Cody, Wyoming.