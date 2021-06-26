Telegram regional newsroom wins multiple NPA honors

The Columbus Telegram regional newsroom recently came away with four coveted Nebraska Press Association awards, including two first-place honors.
The NPA announced the winners in the statewide contest for the 2020 calendar year earlier this month. The Telegram regional news hub also produces two weekly publications, the David City Banner-Press and Schuyler Sun.
News Editor Hannah Schrodt, Managing Editor Matt Lindberg and former reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis took first place in the “News Writing” category of the Class E (circulation) division for their October 2020 story “Gone but not forgotten,” which highlighted a local family that passed away in a house fire.
“Great job of making the family come alive to the reader with who they were,” the judge said in remarks about the winning story. “… The question about ‘can we do this every month?’ really resonated with me and probably so many readers who are caught up in their busy, everyday lives.”
Reporter Molly Hunter took first place in the Class C “Single Feature” category for her David City-Banner-Press September 2020 story “Brothers in farms,” which was about two Brainard brothers living their best lives working in agriculture. The story also published in “Backbone,” a quarterly and regional agriculture magazine produced by The Columbus Telegram, David City Banner-Press, Schuyler Sun, Fremont Tribune, York News-Times, Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette and Waverly News.
Schrodt won second place in the Class E “Single Feature” category for her April 2020 story “Student sees beauty through fungus,” which detailed a Columbus woman using mold as a building material.
Sports Editor Nate Tenopir also took home third place in the Class E “Sports Feature” category for his January 2020 story “Crawford scores 35 as famous uncle looks on,” which profiled then-Central Community College-Columbus sophomore Tre'vion Crawford and his relationship with his uncle, boxer Terence 'Bud' Crawford.
"I’m excited to see that our Columbus regional newsroom won awards in both the daily and the weekly categories. Being able to tell stories in print, online, via video and photos takes flexibility and the ability to tell stories differently for each market and platform. This team, led by Managing Editor Matt Lindberg, has done a great job of reporting news in this region," said Vincent Laboy, regional publisher of The Columbus Telegram, Schuyler Sun, David City-Banner-Press, Fremont Tribune, York News-Times, Wahoo Newspaper, The Ashland Gazette and Waverly News.
"I’m very proud our editorial team. They continue to tell the news in an unbiased manner, but they also find time to slow down and tell the human interest stories, even when they are heart wrenching.”