Telegram regional newsroom wins multiple NPA honors

The Columbus Telegram regional newsroom recently came away with four coveted Nebraska Press Association awards, including two first-place honors.

The NPA announced the winners in the statewide contest for the 2020 calendar year earlier this month. The Telegram regional news hub also produces two weekly publications, the David City Banner-Press and Schuyler Sun.

News Editor Hannah Schrodt, Managing Editor Matt Lindberg and former reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis took first place in the “News Writing” category of the Class E (circulation) division for their October 2020 story “Gone but not forgotten,” which highlighted a local family that passed away in a house fire.

“Great job of making the family come alive to the reader with who they were,” the judge said in remarks about the winning story. “… The question about ‘can we do this every month?’ really resonated with me and probably so many readers who are caught up in their busy, everyday lives.”