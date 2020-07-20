Telephone service disrupted at Joint Communication Center
  • Updated
Platte County residents may have noticed that the Joint Communication Center’s telephone service was disrupted Monday.

The Columbus Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday morning about the issue and told residents to call an alternate number if assistance was needed.

Rachel Pensick, communications director of the Joint Communication Center, said the telephone services stopped working shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday due to a power supply issue.

“Our 911 service wasn’t disrupted; it rolled over to a neighboring dispatch,” Pensick said.

She noted that the alternate number was utilized for administrative calls so that the neighboring dispatch center wouldn’t get bogged down with calls.

Telephone service was restored around 3 p.m. that same day, Pensick said.

Tlali Garcia: Habitat for Humanity of Columbus

