Tensions now rising over Monastery Bridge delay: County, residents hope for construction end date

Platte County officials and a construction firm out of Valley are at odds over the rebuilding of the bridge on Monastery Road that was severely damaged during the March 2019 flooding.
Platte County Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl said JMN Construction has exceeded the number of working days in the contract (125) with Platte County, noting the County is going to consider docking the company $500 for each day that it doesn’t work on pouring the bridge when the weather permits per the contract. He said if he finds out the company has been working on other projects in the area while Platte County’s has been in limbo, he’ll be disappointed.
“If the contractor did work in other areas not that far from here, and not ours, that really raises a lot of questions,” Engdahl said.
But Cathy Nachreiner, a co-owner of JMN, said that weather reasons were to blame for the bridge’s delayed construction. Despite spring-like temperatures throughout the area, Nachreiner cited Nebraska Department of Transportation requirements about the conditions needed in order to pour concrete for the surface of the bridge.
“They require us to maintain a minimum temperature for 10 days after it is poured,” Nachreiner said. “That ensures that the concrete is cured properly to get to maximum strength for the maximum lifespan.”
Still, Platte County officials don’t seem satisfied with the company’s reasoning for the delay. Engdahl said though the construction company is not completely at fault because weather was problematic at times, he thinks weather has not been the whole issue and the company needs to resolve the problem. Platte County District 1 Supervisor Fred Liss, who also is a former Platte County Highway superintendent, said that the delays have irked him to the point that if the construction group was ever considered for another project in the county, he would not be in favor of it.
“If I was part of a committee, I would not vote for them on any other future projects, without question,” Liss said. “They had opportunities to finish their work and they didn’t take advantage of those opportunities.”
The lack of work on the bridge has frustrated people who live in the area and used it in order to easily get into Columbus for work, school and shopping.
Resident Mike Schwartzer, who lives north of the bridge, said he has been in constant contact with members of the Platte County Board of Supervisors to get an answer as to why the construction has been delayed. His hope late last year was to see the bridge built in February, just in time for the one-year anniversary of the flooding. Now, he and many others have had to push that mental timeline back due to the lack of progress on it.
“The engineer went down to the people working on the project and said, ‘Why aren’t you people pouring (concrete) today?’” Schwartzer said earlier this week. “They brought up the excuse that maybe by Friday, the temperatures at night might be too low …”
Engdahl noted that JMN was not the board’s first choice for doing the Monastery Bridge project. According to Jane Cromwell, the administrative assistant for the Platte County Highway Department, despite the fact that JMN was the low bidder, the board wanted to work with another firm. Engdahl said the other company being considered at the time indicated it could get the project done sooner.
Unfortunately, Cromwell said the Nebraska Department of Transportation asked the County to take the low bid as the project was partly funded with federal money.
Engdahl expressed frustration with how the project has gone to this point.
“We’re looking at the latter half of April (for completion),” Engdahl said. “(That’s) more than 13 months after the bridge collapsed. It’ll be interesting to learn if JMN completed similar projects in neighboring counties in the last three months.”
The fact that weather in Columbus has been nice throughout the week has made people antsy waiting for the bridge to finally have concrete poured. Even the Board of Supervisors has run out of patience, with three different recent dates being set for the pouring of the bridge so far.
“In a sense, our hands have been tied,” Engdahl said. “That’s the message that I want to get across.”
Schwartzer said he and many others feel like they have run out of options to make people aware of the situation on the bridge. They’ve had to grin and bear it as they drive on gravel roads that can be tricky to work with in wet conditions and some have had to go all the way around toward Highway 81 and Humphrey in order to get into Columbus.
With this in mind, all Schwartzer and his neighbors have is a way to protest, as much as they can during this social distancing time.
“We’re talking about having three-four guys start walking around the bridge with the signs saying, ‘Platte County’s Folly’ and ‘Bridge for Sale’,” Schwartzer said. “We don’t know what else we can do.”
There is one quiver that Schwartzer and the others have up their sleeve: The power of the ballot box. With three members of the Board of Supervisors up for election in 2020 (Engdahl, District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek and District 4 Supervisor Ronald Pfeifer), he said he and others feel that they can use their power to vote to provide real change and a wake-up call for those that feel ignored by their local government.
“We’re helpless,” Schwartzer said. “We can’t go out and fix it ourselves, but there’s an election coming up and three of these Platte County (Supervisors) are on the ballot.” [Editor’s note: Residents in the district the bridge is located in are not represented by any of the supervisors up for election this year.]
Engdahl said he and the other County board members are sympathetic to residents’ concerns.
“We have the same frustrations that the county residents do,” Engdahl said, adding JMN told him the bridge would be poured on Monday. “We have not been the holdup.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at Zachary.roth@lee.net.
