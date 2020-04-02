Tensions now rising over Monastery Bridge delay: County, residents hope for construction end date

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Platte County officials and a construction firm out of Valley are at odds over the rebuilding of the bridge on Monastery Road that was severely damaged during the March 2019 flooding.

Platte County Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl said JMN Construction has exceeded the number of working days in the contract (125) with Platte County, noting the County is going to consider docking the company $500 for each day that it doesn’t work on pouring the bridge when the weather permits per the contract. He said if he finds out the company has been working on other projects in the area while Platte County’s has been in limbo, he’ll be disappointed.

“If the contractor did work in other areas not that far from here, and not ours, that really raises a lot of questions,” Engdahl said.

But Cathy Nachreiner, a co-owner of JMN, said that weather reasons were to blame for the bridge’s delayed construction. Despite spring-like temperatures throughout the area, Nachreiner cited Nebraska Department of Transportation requirements about the conditions needed in order to pour concrete for the surface of the bridge.

“They require us to maintain a minimum temperature for 10 days after it is poured,” Nachreiner said. “That ensures that the concrete is cured properly to get to maximum strength for the maximum lifespan.”