The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Jaci Tessendorf and Rick Chochon have been chosen as Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand XLVIII for the upcoming Columbus Days Celebration on Aug. 10-13.

These individuals have been handpicked for their outstanding service and significant contributions to the Columbus community. In these roles, Tessendorf and Chochon will take part in various Columbus community events and festivities throughout the year.

Tessendorf, renowned for her commitment to shaping the future generation of workers and leaders in Columbus, emerged as an exemplary nominee, according to a press release from the chamber. With her extensive community involvement, Tessendorf has dedicated herself to various organizations, including Columbus Community Hospital, where she currently serves as a board member. Her notable contributions also extend to the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, where she previously served on the board and co-chaired the annual Taste of Columbus fundraising event, benefiting the Columbus Area Future Fund.

Tessendorf’s efforts in preparing the youth are evident through her involvement with Lakeview High School’s Post Prom, Northern Lites 4-H, the Lakeview Softball/Baseball Association and the Columbus Family YMCA. Additionally, she has played a pivotal role in mentoring students as part of Lakeview High School and the Nebraska State Bar Foundation’s mock trial team, where she has also served as a mock trial judge.

Chochon, a banking stalwart with an unparalleled commitment to Columbus, has been recognized for his contributions that go above and beyond, the release states. Boasting a banking career spanning 31 years, including 21 years in Columbus, Chochon’s impact on the financial sector has been nothing short of extraordinary. After a brief stint away, he returned to Columbus in 2016 to spearhead the expansion of Great Plains State Bank from Petersburg. Throughout his lending career, Chochon has been an advocate for housing, demonstrating his dedication to the community. He currently serves as the chair of the Columbus Rural Workforce Housing Fund advisory committee and as a vice president of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska.

Chochon’s community involvement is evident through his past leadership roles as the chairman of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and Columbus Area Community Foundation. He has also served as a member of the Columbus Area Future Fund advisory committee and co-chaired the impactful Taste of Columbus event, benefiting the Columbus Area Future Fund. Furthermore, Rick has been actively involved with St. Isidore’s Catholic Church, the Scotus Central Catholic Schools Foundation and statewide organizations such as the Nebraska Diplomats and Friends of Aksarben.

As Queen Isabella and King Ferdinand, Tessendorf and Chochon will make special appearances, judging the pet contest, baby contest, and waving to the community during the traditional Columbus Days Sunday Parade.

The Chamber will host the Columbus Days Coronation event on Aug. 7. The crowning will take place at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus. The evening will commence with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. The pinnacle of the event will be the grand coronation celebration. Tickets for this Coronation can be purchased through the Columbus Area Chamber. Individual tickets are priced at $40, or you can reserve a table for eight at $350. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, July 28.

For more information and ticket reservations, contact the Columbus Area Chamber at 402-564-2769 or email info@columbuschamber.org. For more information about Columbus Days, visit columbusdays.com.