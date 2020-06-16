Test Nebraska will open a COVID-19 testing location in Columbus

“Instead of doing mass test events where we do four-hour blocks, we’re going to make appointments available to the community daily,” Blaser said. “I have no anticipation that we wouldn’t be able to meet daily demand.”

Gov. Pete Ricketts launched the Test Nebraska initiative in April. The initiative is a partnership between the state government and private companies to increase access to COVID-19 testing services.

There are currently 27 different Test Nebraska locations in the state, according to the Test Nebraska website.

“From my understanding, the Test Nebraska site is opened up to anyone. So anyone that feels they have symptoms or they just want to have the peace of mind can go onto the website TestNebraska.com,” Nebraska Army National Guard Capt. Trevor Bellows, who is working with Test Nebraska, said.

The size of the population served by the CCH site for Test Nebraska will depend on how many people register and where they live.