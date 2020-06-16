Test Nebraska will open a COVID-19 testing location in Columbus

Columbus Community Hospital will become a Test Nebraska collection site for COVID-19 tests.
“Starting next week we will become a permanent collection site for Test Nebraska and we will have daily testing appointments available Monday through Saturday,” CCH Vice President of Physician Relations/Business Development Amy Blaser said.
Anyone who wants to be tested will be required to register online at TestNebraska.com before reporting for testing. CCH will administer “nasopharyngeal” tests, which requires inserting a swab several inches into the nose.
Test Nebraska is currently in Columbus helping CCH hold an “inaugural collection event.”
“Test Nebraska was going to be in the community June 15, 16 and 17, and because Columbus Community Hospital was transitioning to become a permanent collection site for Test Nebraska, they chose and we chose to begin our relationship,” Blaser said on Monday.
This week, testing availability is between 8 a.m. and noon on Tuesday and Wednesday and was available on Monday. Once CCH officially begins as a Test Nebraska collection site next week, testing availability will change.
“Instead of doing mass test events where we do four-hour blocks, we’re going to make appointments available to the community daily,” Blaser said. “I have no anticipation that we wouldn’t be able to meet daily demand.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts launched the Test Nebraska initiative in April. The initiative is a partnership between the state government and private companies to increase access to COVID-19 testing services.
There are currently 27 different Test Nebraska locations in the state, according to the Test Nebraska website.
“From my understanding, the Test Nebraska site is opened up to anyone. So anyone that feels they have symptoms or they just want to have the peace of mind can go onto the website TestNebraska.com,” Nebraska Army National Guard Capt. Trevor Bellows, who is working with Test Nebraska, said.
The size of the population served by the CCH site for Test Nebraska will depend on how many people register and where they live.
“We are prepared to serve Columbus residents, Platte County residents, the counties that are adjacent to Platte County – we will serve anyone that’s registering for Test Nebraska that feels Columbus is a convenient testing location for them,” Blaser said.
Blaser said the Test Nebraska process is efficient. After registering online, people will receive a QR code and will be assigned a testing appointment. All testing collection at CCH is done at the existing outdoor testing site, she noted.
“You drive up and you present your QR code. You’re checked in, and then you’re advanced to the testing location,” Blaser said.
Collecting the sample for testing takes no more than five minutes, Blaser said. Testing is not restricted.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.