On the night of March 21, 500 people packed into the Columbus American Legion, 2263 Third Ave., to celebrate area ag producers at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee's Rural Recognition Banquet.

While preparations for the temporary casino facilities at Ag Park meant a change of venue, attendees persevered, managing to not only pack the house but make the night memorable and meaningful for award recipients.

"They put so much into their comm and bus and everything, it's important we as a total community recognize them," Cathy Johnson from the Platte County Ag Society said. "I think this community of Platte County sticks together and enjoys coming together and helping each other."

The event was held in collaboration with National Ag Day, a day to recognize American's farmers, part of National Ag Week, March 21-27. Johnson said that ag week, ag day and the event at its heart are all about the community showing they see and appreciate the ag producers among them.

Four area ag producers were recognized at the event. Lukas and Brenden Fricke for Outstanding Area Farmers, Gary Wiese for Outstanding Senior Farmer, Crystal Klug for Outstanding Woman in Agriculture and BigIron Auctions for Agribusiness Pioneers.

Awards started with recognition of 4-H honorees, for their years of commitment to the group, including diamond, emerald, sapphire, ruby, aquamarine and amethyst clover members and scholarship recipients. Klug was the first of the Rural Recognition nominees to speak.

"I’m the least mechanically inclined person on the planet but what I do love to do is talk about ag and represent farmers and ranchers," Klug said. "I feel like we all have God-given talent we can share with our world and community."

Klug was recognized for her work with her family's farming operation as well as CommonGround, an organization devoted to educating mothers on where their food comes from, something Klug is very passionate about.

Lukas and Brendan Fricke were next recognized, for their innovative agriculture and impact on sustainability in farming selling carbon and nitrogen credits and finding ways to make farming more profitable and sustainable for farmers. Lukas Fricke said that they are happy to accept the award, and that he's happy to be able to work with his best friend and make an impact. Brendan, the self-proclaimed less vocal brother, said the award is an honor, considering the names they recognized from the list of winners and the community that presented it.

Gary Wiese, outstanding senior farmer, said that, while he does not necessarily want to think he's a senior farmer, he's honored to be recognized. Wiese took over for his father's feedlot operation when he passed away in 1972. Now, 50 years later, his sons Tim, Pat and Doug work at the family farm with him. Family, Wiese said, is what it's all about for him.

"When the chamber called and said 'senior farmer' I told the gal I had to go back to the house and look at my driver's license because I don't think I'm that old," Wiese joked at the event. "You guys introduced my family and that's what it's all about."

The fourth award, for agribusiness pioneers, went to BigIron Auctions and Realty, whose whole team wore matching yellow shirts. While Mark Stock was unable to attend due to recent surgery, Ron was able to accept for the pair of them. Bragging about the business, he joked, is not his strong suit, and watching a video about his and Mark's business was an unusual experience for him.

"It is hard for me to watch the bragging stuff. My mom is here and every time I'm out and about I have to brag about BigIron. I say this out loud all the time: 'My mom's not here so I can brag!'" Stock said. "As a Nebraska farmer, it doesn't feel natural."

From an 800 square-foot farmhouse in Rosenberg, Stock said, the business has grown quite a bit, from an idea for an online auction service to one of, if not the largest online auction service for ag equipment in the country. This, Stock added, was not just by him and his brother's hands.

"I appreciate this award very much. There's so much more to this than Ron and Mark and Kris and Kristin," Stock said.

After having the BigIron and Stock Realty and Auctions crews stand up, Stock surprised the audience by calling a mock auction at the event, complete with ringmen to call out bids. Audience participation ensued.

Their idea, Stock said, was called "crazy" at the time, as people like to physically see and touch the items they bid on. Nevertheless, they pursued the business and it became what it is today. The community, Stock said, got the brothers and their business where they are today and for that, they are grateful.

"So many people have helped me. If you ever need anything, anybody needs anything from Columbus, Platte County, Nebraska, I don't have enough time to pay you all back for the help you've given me," Stock said. "I really want to thank you all, it's really humbling to be here. We really appreciate it."