Thanksgiving packages available for community

The Thanksgiving holiday is right around the corner and Centro Hispano is ready to help provide the community with meals for those in need.

For the second year, Centro Hispano will be hosting its Thanksgiving package drive from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Centro Hispano office, 3214 25th St. in Columbus. There will be 250 packages given out on a first come, first served basis.

This community event got its start when the staff at Centro Hispano saw a need after volunteering at a food drive with Simon House, and, of course, COVID-19 was also a motivator, said Centro Hispano Office Manager Elizabeth Rodriguez. Centro Hispano Executive Director Karina Perez came up with the idea of doing a drive for Thanksgiving, and the event took off from there.

Last year, they were able to collect enough donations to fill 251 packages. This year, the goal was to provide the same amount, she added.

Packages include everything needed for a Thanksgiving meal, Rodriguez said. Items are a turkey -- all donated by Cargill Meat Solutions (Columbus); fresh produce including potatoes, carrots, beets, tomatoes and onions; a can of corn; dairy including eggs, butter, sour cream and milk; a frozen pie; and dinner rolls. Along with these items will be $20 worth of Fresh Bucks.

“It’s a one-day event, we don’t ask for any information, everybody is welcome,” Rodriguez said.

There are partner agencies that work with Centro Hispano to help collect all the items for the meals. These agencies include Cargill, Center for Rural Affairs and Columbus Area United Way. Other funds come from monies collected through fundraising, said Dalia Pacheco, program director for Centro Hispano.

“We are very thankful for those who (donate) because right now, it’s a hard situation and some people do get laid off and it’s not easy for other families to provide that Thanksgiving meal,” Pacheco said. “It’s very fortunate to be able to do this for the community -- not just the Hispanic community but (the community) as a whole.”

The day of, 68 volunteers will come together to put the packages together. Those who are interested in a package are asked to stay in their car and form a line in the building’s parking lot. There is a one package per car rule that participants are asked to follow.

“Last year a lot of people were thanking us -- they almost cried -- and that touched my heart,” Rodriguez said. “They almost cried just because they were so thankful. They (said), ‘I didn’t think we were going to have a Thanksgiving meal,’ and that’s touching.”

This year there is no need for volunteers, but those who are interested can sign up for next year. For more information, call Centro Hispano at 402-564-2110 or visit centrohispanos.com.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

