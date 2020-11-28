Thanksgiving should remind us of natural resources and all our blessings

In a year like none in my or anyone else’s recent memory (I am an old man with a younger mind), we find ourselves wrapping up 2020 like a package we never want to open again and dispose of quickly.
As I reflect over the past 8 months and relish the negatives and the positives, the negatives seem to outweigh for some. Human mortality, loss of jobs, challenges in education, strained budgets, relationships, a shift from everything we were used to and a general lack of any short or long term enthusiasm have plagued this year, along with an election no one will miss and would love to forget.
The stressors of the day seemed to have tipped the apple cart for emerging fruitcakes of the future. I think adversity is the major ingredient in casting armor.
I fundamentally theorize that maybe God has given us a pop quiz in our quest for Jesus and help us realize where we stand in our journey of Christianity on this planet. The “pandemic” has given us a skybox view of who is a pessimist and who is an optimist in this gift of life and those who just aren’t fun to play with when things get tough. Just as mankind has faced a multitude of challenges historically we too will survive this as species as well.
Thanksgiving is a holiday that seems slighted in most of my life, as the preface to a materialistic tsunami known as Christmas. Americans generally believe that their Thanksgiving is based on a 1621 feast at the end of harvest by early settlers in Plymouth Massachusetts and Native Americans living there.
The early settlers were so grateful to have survived in the new world. Blessed with a bountiful harvest in this new land and also the immense amounts of wild game and pristine habitats that they occupied encouraged them to have a feast and enjoy it with the locals of the day.
To see the landscape back then on the eastern seaboard in pre-settlement times must have been spectacular. The region had a remarkably beautiful natural setting, including, abundant waterways and shorelines, and lush forests and natural resources the new colonies needed for population expansion.
The natural environment provides habitat that sustains a wide variety of fish and wildlife, and at the same time creates economic opportunity for man through industries such as supporting our whole infrastructure, fishing and timber harvest, agriculture and provides numerous opportunities for man’s sustainability.
It has been so easy to be consumed in whole COVID era; we sometimes forget the big picture. All other diseases didn’t go away, nor did all the other social issues, the media never discusses and my soap box contention is that the environment needs much attention and appreciation if future generations are to survive and sustain.
I remember the words of my father, Paul, now gone 42 years on Nov. 22nd, “it is nice to be important, but more important to be nice”. I have seen many examples of that in grocery stores and gas pumps, and those good people will need to continue leading the masses of those not so good, into a prosperous, blessed and thankful future. In many ways, this should be the best Thanksgiving we have ever had. We should not focus on what we don’t have, but for a life filled with blessings we have been blind too. Maybe COVID is good for long term vision. Happy Thanksgiving!
Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD, is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com. His column appears in The Columbus Telegram once per month.
