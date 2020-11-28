Thanksgiving should remind us of natural resources and all our blessings

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The early settlers were so grateful to have survived in the new world. Blessed with a bountiful harvest in this new land and also the immense amounts of wild game and pristine habitats that they occupied encouraged them to have a feast and enjoy it with the locals of the day.

To see the landscape back then on the eastern seaboard in pre-settlement times must have been spectacular. The region had a remarkably beautiful natural setting, including, abundant waterways and shorelines, and lush forests and natural resources the new colonies needed for population expansion.

The natural environment provides habitat that sustains a wide variety of fish and wildlife, and at the same time creates economic opportunity for man through industries such as supporting our whole infrastructure, fishing and timber harvest, agriculture and provides numerous opportunities for man’s sustainability.

It has been so easy to be consumed in whole COVID era; we sometimes forget the big picture. All other diseases didn’t go away, nor did all the other social issues, the media never discusses and my soap box contention is that the environment needs much attention and appreciation if future generations are to survive and sustain.