'That's what it's all about': Carlson siblings give back to Columbus community

When the rain eventually turned to snow, the crew then came up with the idea to also hand out hats, mittens and scarves to those they see walking around without winter accessories.

According to Rachael, bins of umbrellas and winter gear are kept in the trunk of her vehicle if the kids see someone needing those protective items.

Passing out umbrellas, hats, scarves and gloves is what gave the group its name – We’ve Got You Covered.

Rachael said the kids previously assisted in assembling activity bags for teenagers who come into Center for Survivors, a nonprofit that helps victims of abuse in Columbus. The family had been approached by the organization, asking if they wanted to help them out.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(The kids) jumped all over that, and we went shopping and bought a bunch of stuff to put together for the teens that come into Center for Survivors; there’s not always a lot for them to do,” Rachael said. “We had a good time doing that, putting those bags together.”

Items in the bags included teen coloring books, coloring pencils, puzzle books, silly putty and candy.

Over the holidays, the siblings left treats on the cars of health care workers as a surprise.