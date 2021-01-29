'That's what it's all about': Carlson siblings give back to Columbus community

A group of siblings from Columbus are banding together to help brighten the day of others in the community.
Called 'We’ve Got You Covered', the kids have spent the past three years giving umbrellas to those drenched from rain, passing out winter items to people without it during snowy weather and showing appreciation by surprising frontline workers with treats.
The four siblings – referred to as the Carlson crew – are Emma, 14; Macy, 12; Reese, 11; and Nora, 8. They attend Columbus Public Schools, and they are the children of Rachael and Andrew Carlson.
Rachael said the initiative started around 2018 when they saw other kids walking home from school in the pouring rain without any rain gear.
“We kept seeing people just walking in the rain with no protective gear for the rain, so we got the brilliant idea to start passing out umbrellas and stuff to people,” Reese said.
They used money collected from their chores to purchase umbrellas, Rachael said.
“When it was pouring rain out, they got so much excitement out of throwing the umbrellas to people or running out and giving them to people in the rain,” Rachael noted.
People were at first shocked by the gesture, Emma said.
“I think they’re kind of surprised a lot of the time just because someone (is) throwing an umbrella from the car at you in the rain,” Emma said. “But I think they’re grateful and happy to have it.”
When the rain eventually turned to snow, the crew then came up with the idea to also hand out hats, mittens and scarves to those they see walking around without winter accessories.
According to Rachael, bins of umbrellas and winter gear are kept in the trunk of her vehicle if the kids see someone needing those protective items.
Passing out umbrellas, hats, scarves and gloves is what gave the group its name – We’ve Got You Covered.
Rachael said the kids previously assisted in assembling activity bags for teenagers who come into Center for Survivors, a nonprofit that helps victims of abuse in Columbus. The family had been approached by the organization, asking if they wanted to help them out.
“(The kids) jumped all over that, and we went shopping and bought a bunch of stuff to put together for the teens that come into Center for Survivors; there’s not always a lot for them to do,” Rachael said. “We had a good time doing that, putting those bags together.”
Items in the bags included teen coloring books, coloring pencils, puzzle books, silly putty and candy.
Over the holidays, the siblings left treats on the cars of health care workers as a surprise.
“It made me think of ‘Mission Impossible’ because we had to go to each and every one of the cars and place the goodies on the cars without being seen by the nurses,” Reese said.
Treats were given to personnel at the Columbus Police and Fire departments as well.
“The police officers and the firefighters, we gave it directly to them so it was kind of cool seeing how happy they were to get them,” Macy added.
All four are involved in their own extracurricular activities at school, so they meet once a month to focus solely on We’ve Got You Covered. The four brainstorm ideas and plan out how they’ll execute ideas, Rachael said.
They’re hoping to hold a free car wash for educators and nurses, Reese said. Completing random acts of kindness on Valentine’s Day – such as putting candy on people’s cars – is in the cards.
The group now has a Facebook page, run by Rachael, called “We’ve Got You Covered-Outreach.”
As her kids grow older, Rachael can see the movement expanding to other youth in the community.
“In a larger group and as they get older and have more kids join in this, that will make it even better,” she said. “That is their goal, too, to expand beyond our family.”
As for the youngsters themselves, none could really put into words why it’s important to help others, though Reese noted they want to be kind.
“I like seeing other people smile and be happy,” Macy said.
Rachael said she thought her kids would have fun with giving out umbrellas but never expected them to grow the movement into what it is now.
“I’m proud that they just have serving hearts, and they want to help other people and give back,” Rachael said. “That’s what it’s all about, is just helping, doing random acts of kindness to make someone else’s day, you know?”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.