The American Legion Cornhusker Boys’ State, American Legion Auxiliary Girls’ State (copy)

The American Legion Post #47 of Schuyler is pleased to announce that Colin Gibbons and Ben Lefdal will be representing our community at Cornhusker Boys State June 5 – 11 2022, at the University of Nebraska, downtown campus.

The American Legion Auxiliary of Schuyler is also pleased to announce that Piper Lefdal, Elisabeth Harding and Vivi Anne Sayers will be representing our community at Girls State also in June at the University of Nebraska. Kathrine Tzunux will be an alternate for the Girls State if needed.

The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the American Legion, is designed to provide youths with a better understanding of how city, county, and state government operates.

American Legion Boys’ and Girls’ State is set up as a functional “51st state” and each boy and girl learns how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job. Participants will campaign for offices, hold elections, take part in band and chorus, compete in athletics, and be involved in other varied activities as part of the citizenship training program.

Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska. Invitations have been sent to the Governor and Secretary of State offices for special appearances at this year’s program. National acclaimed motivational speakers are also scheduled to address the entire group.

Since its inception in 1919, the American Legion has been a key advocate for veterans’ benefits, patriotic American values, instilling values in youth through numerous programs. Also promoting a strong defense with focus on quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.

