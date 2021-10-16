The aroma and colors of fall

As we trudge into October, many of the late season flowering plants are in full bloom, but only for a while. Many of the asters like sunflowers, goldenrods and mums are in full expression and sure look good right now. Other plants are on their way out starting to decay and break down into nutrients for the coming growing seasons.

There are a couple of plant species I always look for in the fall that always bring a smile to my face. Virginia creeper, Parthenocissus quinquefolia, is a species of flowering vine in the grape family, Vitaceae. It is native to eastern and central North America and found growing over much of Nebraska and right here on the Loup and Platte rivers.

These vines with the help of tendrils (climbing helpers) can reach heights of 60 to 80 feet in some of our more mature cottonwoods. The five leaves of Virginia creeper most often turn bright red and adorn the mature riparian cottonwoods you can see crossing the Loup River Bridge when going south. Right now they are in full expression. This vine in the grape family has small berries that are toxic to humans, but provide a great food source for many of our over-wintering songbirds.

As I reminisce about growing up on the Platte River getting duck blinds ready, early season teal, squirrel and deer hunts and just enjoying nature, I always have liked the odorous aroma of decaying vegetation when you are outdoors. The familiar musty aroma of prairie river vegetation, that signals good bye, for yet another year in the archives of our lives.

I remember my dad, Paul, who used to collect bittersweet, Celastrus scandens, along the Platte and decorate the back of his bar at the Silver Dollar Lounge, gone now for 43 years. We would collect these brightly colored orange and red pea sized fruits on some short trips to the river walking in the woods and create conversation pieces in the bar.

Bittersweet is a sturdy perennial vine that may have twining, woody stems that are 30 feet or longer and an inch or more thick at the base. The stems are yellowish-green to brown and wind around other vegetation growing in the understory along rivers and streams. Bittersweet is also toxic to humans but selected by birds and native to central and eastern North America.

A non-native version and invasive species of Celastrus is C. orbiculatus from Asia that is making its way to Nebraska, but I have yet to see it in our area. Invasive species are more and more common and they take constant monitoring to document their presence.

As the temperatures lower, the photoperiod each day shortens, and moisture is added, the pigments in leaves are changing right before our eyes. The yellows, gold, reds, and earth tone browns create beautiful scenes that are forever in our minds. There are three main things that give leaves their color. Those are: chlorophyll (green), which is necessary for photosynthesis; carotenoids, such as carotene and xanthophylls, which produce the orange and yellow colors, but whose roles are not entirely understood; and anthocyanins, which give us the shades of red and purple.

Getting back to aromas like fresh cut grass after a rain, grandma baking poppy seed kolaches, a turkey stuffed with dressing in the oven, the smell of your first time at the ocean, a roast goose, your first time eating breakfast with your dad and buddies in a duck blind, fresh bread or biscuits cooling on the stove, your mom frying chicken with the bone in it, someone grilling some Nebraska beef or the smell of burgers coming off a grill in a local pub, are also aromas I think of as summer turns into fall. You are probably thinking I sure relate to food smells…and your right! It is amazing how our sense of smell can trigger memories of many years ago and make us think of better days ahead.

As we find winter fast approaching, get out and enjoy those warm days and cool mornings and count your blessings, even if it just another day. The Minnesota Gophers better count there’s, cause I think the Huskers will find a way to a win after an incredible season most of us will never forget.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

