'The art of cooking frozen pizza': Area mother making the most of her 'COVID Elementary'

“P.E. is with our strongest fundamental, ‘nap time makes happy mommies,’” she joked.

Home economics has entailed making frozen pizza, with plans to cook pork chops and other foods together soon, she said.

Bell had attempted a music class; however, she acknowledged she doesn’t have the best singing voice. As a result, Gabriel asked if he could fail music instead of having to hear his mom sing as she attempted to teach them a song.

Despite the failed music lesson, the boys are undoubtedly enjoying the time they’re spending with their mother.

“It’s amazing having her because she is amazing and because we get more free time and we don’t have to sit down the whole time,” Gabriel said.

The mom of two said she’ll keep working with her children and savor it all as Nebraska schools continue to be closed. She said schools in Madison are tentatively scheduled to reopen at the end of the month, but that she isn’t sure what will happen going forward. For now, she’s taking it week by week.