'The art of cooking frozen pizza': Area mother making the most of her 'COVID Elementary'

Schools across the state have or are closing due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus, but one area mother is making the most of the opportunity by running what’s she jokingly calling “COVID Elementary.”
Jackilyn Bell, of Madison, has dubbed herself “headmistress” of her pretend school she’s running out of her home. There, her two sons, fourth-grader Gabriel and 3-year-old preschooler Sterling, are going through a structured schedule that is meant to somewhat mirror a normal school day without taking themselves too seriously.
“Here we learn home economics in cooking frozen pizzas. We study fine arts with our favorite artist “El Minions” and believe that naps make the body healthier than P.E.,” Bell said. “We also use online lesson plans and bribe with candies.”
Schools in Madison closed earlier this week much like those in Columbus and around the country, so Bell decided she wanted to provide a sense of normalcy for her children under the unique circumstances.
“You don’t get the opportunity to stay home with your kids like this very often,” said Bell, owner of OCD Cleaners based out of Madison. “I wanted them to know we can learn how to cope with things serious in nature and have fun with it, but it doesn’t mean the world has to stop completely.”
Each weekday starts with the kids waking up at their normal time, getting dressed and eating breakfast before starting “school” at 8:30 a.m. Bell said it's important her kids keep their morning routine as a way to help them maintain structure during uncertain times.
She credited Madison education officials for being tremendous when it comes to communicating, noting teachers and staff at her kids’ schools have been in constant contact and have provided all sorts of ideas and educational pamphlets.
“That’s been huge because I knew I wanted to keep the kids up on their studies, but I didn’t know where to start,” she said.
Bell’s working concept is to use real-world applications to things her kids would be doing in class. She has Gabriel go through what his normal school schedule would be like, undergoing reading, language arts, social studies, science and mathematics activities, among others. Gabriel reads to his younger brother as part of reading time. In science, they’ve made slime and collected rocks and broke them open to determine what types they are. During the social studies period, they’ve studied presidents and geography, among other things.
With help from teachers, Bell has him using IXL, the world's most popular subscription-based learning site for grades K–12 (Madison Elementary is providing access to the website).
With her youngest, she’s given him increments of learning, make-believe and reading time throughout the day.
The boys together have a recess period in which they go outside into the backyard and play with their dog.
“P.E. is with our strongest fundamental, ‘nap time makes happy mommies,’” she joked.
Home economics has entailed making frozen pizza, with plans to cook pork chops and other foods together soon, she said.
Bell had attempted a music class; however, she acknowledged she doesn’t have the best singing voice. As a result, Gabriel asked if he could fail music instead of having to hear his mom sing as she attempted to teach them a song.
Despite the failed music lesson, the boys are undoubtedly enjoying the time they’re spending with their mother.
“It’s amazing having her because she is amazing and because we get more free time and we don’t have to sit down the whole time,” Gabriel said.
The mom of two said she’ll keep working with her children and savor it all as Nebraska schools continue to be closed. She said schools in Madison are tentatively scheduled to reopen at the end of the month, but that she isn’t sure what will happen going forward. For now, she’s taking it week by week.
“I really am lucky I have really good kids and a really good support system with our family and the schools,” Bell said, noting the boys have also been able to FaceTime with friends to maintain social interactions. “We’ve been able to enjoy this time we have had together and make the most of it. Learning how to laugh and having a good time is probably my favorite coping mechanism.”
It sounds like the boys’ father doesn’t have anything to worry about it when it comes to his kids at COVID Elementary.
“I told my husband that parent-teacher conferences were next week and that his presence was required so he could hear about his children’s progress,” Bell said, with a laugh. “Fortunately, our kids get along very well.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.