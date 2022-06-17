The basics of recycling

Since we recently reintroduced the recycling trailers back into the community, we thought it would be a great opportunity to re-educate residents on Recycling Right and why it is important. Here are some great tidbits of information about our local drop-off recycling program.

By taking just a few seconds to recycle right, you can help conserve limited natural resources, reduce pollution, contribute to clean water, and reduce Columbus’ reliance on landfills. Recycling provides the opportunity to create new packaging and products from what we already have.

When it comes to recycling, every community is different! Most communities have subtle differences in what they accept for recycling, so that's why it's important to read the guidelines specific to Columbus.

As much as we might want everything to be recyclable, many things cannot be recycled through our drop-off recycling program. When you "wishfully recycle" something that cannot actually be recycled, you can contaminate the whole load, often causing even the good materials to go to the landfill. If you are unsure about something you are trying to recycle, it’s best to throw it out and let it go to the landfill to avoid contamination. Just because something is placed in the recycling bin doesn't mean that it will be recycled. It’s not recycled unless it’s recycled right!

If I throw something random in the recycling trailer someone else will figure out what to do with it, right?

Don’t just wishfully recycle something and hope that someone else will figure it out...recycling doesn’t work like that! If you are unsure if something can be recycled or not, it’s actually better to throw it in the trash rather than put it in the trailer and cause contamination. Contamination is when an item that cannot be recycled mixes with the rest of your recyclable items. Non-recyclable items that slip through the sorting process can cause contamination, which raises costs for the recycling processing facility, and ultimately raises the cost of recycling. And as for the hardworking people working on the sorting line, the whole process would be much more efficient if they didn’t have to pull dirty diapers, broken glass, and food waste off of the line.

• Should I bag my recyclables so they all stay together?

Bags should not go in the trailer! Plastic bags cause problems for the machines at the sorting facility, getting jammed in equipment and ultimately ending up in the landfill. Keep your recyclables loose.

• Do I have to take labels off my recyclables before throwing them in my cart?

If you can easily remove a label that’s great, however, today’s recycling technology is designed to remove things like labels! High heat is an integral part of the recycling process for plastics and metal, so this takes care of any impurities attached to a product like labels and glue!

• Should caps and lids be separated from their containers?

Plastic caps and lids should actually be screwed back on to bottles and cartons before recycling! Loose caps fall through the sorting machines due to their small size and ultimately end up in the landfill. Later on, in the recycling process, caps and containers are separated and recycled individually, so before you throw a bottle into your cart, make sure the cap is screwed back on.

Do I have to wash my recyclables? Rinsed and dry is the way to go! Skip the dishwasher and elbow grease, just give your plastic and metal recyclables a quick rinse and dry before throwing them in your cart!

Do I have to sort my plastics? Yes, it is important to have the materials sorted prior to visiting the trailers. The different compartments are Plastics #1, Plastics #2, Plastics #3-#7. There is usually a triangle with the type of plastic the item is made from and that will determine what compartment your container will go into.

We hope this helps some of the newer recyclers that visit the recycling trailers. The locations are at Mike Greiner’s National Mattress and Furniture Warehouse on Howard Boulevard and north of 30 Center Mall in the parking lot. They are bright orange (very hard to miss). Also, if you happen to stop by one of these locations and the trailer is missing it simply means it is being serviced and will return later in the day after it is sorted and emptied.

Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.

