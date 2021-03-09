The beauty of planned giving

“If there’s any organization out there I believe in, it’s this one,” he said. “We don’t help out just one cause. This helps out everything in the community.”

During the process of setting up their wills and trusts, the Coufals were inspired by their work with the fund to make a bequest in their will to benefit Howells Community Fund. The young couple doesn’t yet have the donating capacity of more established residents, but a planned gift is an avenue to ensure they still leave a lasting impact.

“We’re young, and we don’t have a lot of money to give,” Coufal said. “This is our way of always giving back to the community and knowing that this community is going to be taken care of in the future.”

Joining Coufals in the Hometown Legacy Society locally in the past 18 months were Kurt and Jerene Kruse from Albion and Billie Wisnieski of Howells. And there are others who’ve made plans for a similar gift that hasn’t yet been recognized. Suffice it to say, the momentum is growing as Nebraskans discover the advantages of planned giving for their own financial planning married with their desire to support their hometowns.