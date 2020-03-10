The benefit of our affiliated funds

Today, I’d like to share a couple of examples of how a tool like an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation, such as the Columbus Area Future Fund, can be beneficial beyond fundraising.

From a local perspective, I’ll offer two examples in Columbus, which have been replicated in many other places.

First is the opportunity for outside resources to flow to your community. In the case of CAFF, that has meant emergency relief dollars from outside foundations when disasters happen but it's also meant “bigger picture” investments like community-building funds related to the “Quality of Life Centers” grant from The Sherwood Foundation.

Second I would lift up the convening or community-building work that has come from the existence of the Future Fund…again, similar to other examples across the state. Through the leadership of CAFF over several years, the Columbus Area Philanthropy Council has been formed and the Columbus Big Give now happens every year. CAFF has taken on the administrative responsibility for those initiatives and that provides the necessary backbone for those to occur. Without that group of volunteers, that capacity would not exist.