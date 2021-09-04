The benefits of breastfeeding and how CCH can help

You've heard it over and over—breastfeeding is the best way to feed your baby.
The American Academy of Pediatrics urges new moms to breastfeed their babies exclusively for the first six months of life and to continue nursing at least until their babies' first birthday.
Breastfeeding offers health benefits you can't get elsewhere.
Still not convinced?
Consider the following benefits of breastfeeding:
• Breastmilk is nutritious. Breast milk is a naturally complete food that babies digest easily with just the right amount of protein, sugar, fat, and water. Human milk also contains important enzymes, amino acids and antibodies, components that formula can't duplicate.
• Breastfeeding can lead to fewer illnesses. The antibodies found in breast milk help protect babies from bacteria and viruses and could mean fewer doctor trips. Breastfed babies are less likely to suffer ear infections, allergies, diarrhea, vomiting, meningitis, pneumonia, other respiratory illnesses, and possibly sudden infant death syndrome.
• Breastfeeding can help keep babies at a healthy weight. It may be hard to imagine your little one as overweight or obese someday, but nearly one in three school-age kids are already overweight or obese and at risk for early heart disease and diabetes. Breastfeeding allows a baby to feed according to his or her own needs and appetite, while bottle-fed babies are more likely to be overfed.
• Breastfeeding has benefits for mothers too. Breastfeeding can help mothers recover more quickly from childbirth because it releases hormones that speed up the uterus' return to normal size. It can also spur weight loss and delay the return of menstruation. According to some studies, breastfeeding may also lower women's risk of breast and ovarian cancer.
While breastfeeding has many benefits, it can also come with challenges, especially when you're just getting started. Thankfully, Columbus Community Hospital has certified lactation counselors who can support and offer guidance to breastfeeding families.
The hospital's lactation counselors can help new mothers while they are still in the hospital after delivery. They also offer outpatient consults by appointment after the mother and baby go home. The counselors are available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday by appointment. They offer a free breastfeeding class on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
The counselors can help with a variety of common breastfeeding questions and issues, including:
• Comfortable positions to help babies latch and other latching issues.
• Breast or nipple pain or problems.
• Weighted feedings to help determine how much milk the baby is receiving during a feeding.
• Breast engorgement and recommendations for relief and management.
• Plugged ducts or mastitis (breast infection).
• Pumping and storing breast milk safely and effectively.
• Returning to work and the special protections available to breastfeeding mothers in the workplace.
• Breastfeeding multiples or babies with special needs.
For more information on the benefits of breastfeeding or how the hospital supports breastfeeding families, call 402-562-3266 to schedule an appointment with the hospital's lactation counselors. A doctor's referral is welcomed, but not required. To sign up for the hospital's free breastfeeding class, call 402-562-3266.
Micala Dempcy is a certified lactation counselor at Columbus Community Hospital.