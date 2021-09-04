The benefits of breastfeeding and how CCH can help

You've heard it over and over—breastfeeding is the best way to feed your baby.

The American Academy of Pediatrics urges new moms to breastfeed their babies exclusively for the first six months of life and to continue nursing at least until their babies' first birthday.

Breastfeeding offers health benefits you can't get elsewhere.

Still not convinced?

Consider the following benefits of breastfeeding:

• Breastmilk is nutritious. Breast milk is a naturally complete food that babies digest easily with just the right amount of protein, sugar, fat, and water. Human milk also contains important enzymes, amino acids and antibodies, components that formula can't duplicate.

• Breastfeeding can lead to fewer illnesses. The antibodies found in breast milk help protect babies from bacteria and viruses and could mean fewer doctor trips. Breastfed babies are less likely to suffer ear infections, allergies, diarrhea, vomiting, meningitis, pneumonia, other respiratory illnesses, and possibly sudden infant death syndrome.