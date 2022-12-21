The big chill: National Weather service, Black Hills and local agencies warn of incoming cold

Bitter cold over the holidays has been predicted for approximately a week, suggesting a "white Christmas" of frost, ice and sleet with the snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a wind chill warning and a winter storm watch for much of the western half of Nebraska as of 4:11 p.m. Dec. 20 with expectations for that to remain from Dec. 21-24. Wind chill will likely hit hardest at night on Dec. 21 bringing the relative temperature to -30 to -40 in the morning, one of the coldest temperatures in 25 years next to 2021. It will likely remain that way until the evening of Dec. 23 according to NWS weather charts.

Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer said his main concern during weather conditions like this is travel. Especially with the holidays coming up, he said, people will be trying to go places.

"It's the people attempting to drive because you know, holidays, trying to get ahead of the storm," Hofbauer said.

The weather formation of concern, according to the NWS, will be moving in waves, with a slight gap in between that may provide a false reprieve from the bitter cold and/or precipitation. NWS Meteorologist David Eastlack said this can be dangerous.

"It can lead to a false sense of security that 'oh, it must be over, I'll go ahead, conditions are improving,' and that's not necessarily the case," Eastlack said. "It can lead to that false security; people make a decision without knowing the full extent of repercussions with potential for weather activity following suit."

Eastlack added that any unnecessary travel Wednesday through Friday is ill-advised due to potential whiteout conditions, potential for sleet or freezing rain, high wind and snow drift. While driving may even be possible, he said, becoming stranded in a rural area is still a hazard.

"When we have extreme conditions like this, you're really taking an awful risk planning on wanting to travel. Obviously there's times when you have got to get somewhere for some reason, we've got to get to work," Eastlack said. "If you don’t have to go though, there's no reason to go out and risk it."

Columbus has an 82% chance of two or more inches of snow Dec. 21-22 but that may change as time goes on. The snow, according to the NWS, will likely blow around a lot due to the high wind, which could lead to high snow drifts in some areas and bare spots in others.

Black Hills Energy issued a statement on Dec. 20 warning customers to take certain precautions to ensure their heat, power and gas do not go out. Hofbauer said power lines can also fall victim to ice, freezing rain and sleet, which could cause power outages in combination with the predicted 40-50 miles per hour winds.

"The biggest concern with winds 45-50 miles per hour, they said on a call yesterday, is power outages, with the power out and of course cold temperatures forecast that could be a bad thing," Hofbauer said on Dec. 20.

Black Hills advised those with furnaces, gas fireplaces and tankless water heaters to keep the vents clear of any obstructions before use and not to use a gas range, oven or gas grill to heat a home. Gas leaks are still possible, so if something smells like rotten eggs, do not use a mobile phone, start a car or light a flame nearby. If this is the case, Black Hills said to call 911 and leave the area until the issue has been resolved by emergency personnel.

As a result of the cold and potential two to five inches of snow predicted, the Columbus Senior Center has announced it will be closed Dec. 22 and the Christmas dinner scheduled for that day has been postponed to Dec. 29.

Columbus Family Practice also announced they will not be open on Dec. 22 and all appointments that were scheduled for that day will be contacted for rescheduling.

The Platte County Courthouse will decide on Dec. 21 when or if they will be open Dec. 22.

The Columbus Transfer Station will be closed to the general public on Dec. 22-23 but open to commercial haulers.

Columbus Public Schools will dismiss at noon on Dec. 21 for winter break. Lakeview Community Schools will dismiss 7-12 grades at 1:30 on Dec. 21 for winter break and there is no school for K- sixth grade on Dec. 21. Scotus Central Catholic School offices will be closed Dec. 22-23 due to the cold.