The Broken Mug experiences break in

A local business owner is urging caution after her establishment was broken into early Monday morning.

Mandy Tuls, owner of The Broken Mug, said the coffee shop was broken into about 1 a.m. on Monday. Security footage shows that two individuals had gained entry into the business, 2200 28th Ave. in Columbus, by prying open a door in a former gym that is also housed in the same building as the store, she said.

“We do have two gentlemen on camera,” Tuls said, adding that footage shows the individuals trying to open all of the doors in the building that also houses 1C Church.

Tuls said that a safe, cash drawer, iPad and digital scale were taken. She noted that the individuals had not appeared to have access to a vehicle as they walked away from the scene with the items. There had been no damage to the store or building.

“It’s just frustrating,” Tuls said. “We’re going to keep our hours and ride through it. I hope all of the other smaller businesses are aware.”

The Broken Mug is still open for business despite the break-in.

Tuls has owned the coffee shop since 2017. This is the first break in she has experienced.