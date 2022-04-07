The Broken Mug to open location inside Columbus Community Building

A popular Columbus coffee shop will have a new location inside the Columbus Community Building, in the heart of downtown.

During Monday’s Columbus City Council meeting, the council members approved a five-year agreement that allows The Broken Mug to lease a 915-square foot space inside the new community building, at 2500 14th St.

“We’re all super excited about it and we’re excited furthering our outreach to the community,” said Brookelyn Adams-Tuls who will be the manager at the new Broken Mug location.

This is The Broken Mug’s third location since the business originally opened in August 2017 in Columbus. There is one next to 1C | The Sanctuary - 2200 28th Ave. - and the Mini Mug Coffee Trolley located in the church/ coffeeshop parking lot.

The new spot will open in spring 2023 around the time when the community building is set to open its doors.

The downtown space will serve the typical hot, iced and frozen drinks including espresso, drip coffee, smoothies and hot chocolate found at the other locations. Daily fresh baked goods will also be available. Once the store has been open for a few months, the coffee shop staff said it hopes to add breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burritos and lunch items like Panini, salad and soups, according to a City of Columbus press release.

City Administrator Tara Vasicek said the city did contact other coffee shops and companies in the region about opening in the community building. She added she’s thrilled to have The Broken Mug coming to the new facility.

“We’re really excited The Broken Mug put a proposal together,” Vasicek said. “We believe they’ll be an excellent tenant. They’ve got a great following in Columbus. A lot of people really love them already so it’ll be great to have them in this new building.”

The Broken Mug will be one of several attractions stored inside the Columbus Community Building. The building will also house the Columbus Public Library, children’s museum, community room, city hall and an art gallery.

According to a publicly available memo from City of Columbus Economic Coordinator Jean Van Iperen, The Broken Mug staff toured the community building and has started creating arrangements to finish out the area where they will be located. The lease was also done well in advance because that section of the facility will need work – which includes plumbing and electrical – done by the tenant before occupancy- Van Iperen noted.

Council members Charlie Bahr (First Ward) and Ron Schilling (Third Ward) expressed their excitement about The Broken Mug coming to the community building.

“I think it’ll be a good fit,” Bahr said.

