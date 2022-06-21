The butterfly effect: CCH holds annual butterfly release

Butterflies are often connotated with positive change or progress, because of their fascinating metamorphosis process.

In a literal context, they spell change for Columbus Community Hospital, in the form of a new Philips EPIQ Elite Ultrasound machine.

This year for the annual butterfly release fundraiser, the hospital sold the individual butterflies for the release at $15 per butterfly. Proceeds went to fund the new diagnostic imaging equipment for the cardiovascular department.

Columbus Community Hospital Foundation board member Martin Nore said the department has needed this technology for years. This improvement, he added, will help to increase the hospital's breadth of care they can provide and hopefully keep patients in Columbus.

"With newer technology, good things come about with updating, This will help people to be able to stay close to home and not have to go far away for treatment," Nore said.

Nore said that one of the facets of the event and the foundation that he enjoys is that funds raised are put right back into the community.

"I like the fact that donations and contributions go towards Columbus and the surrounding area, continues to support Columbus Community Hospital and not to some out-of-state function," Nore said.

Angie Ramaekers, director of volunteer and guest services at the hospital, said this was technically the ninth year CCH has put on this event, but due to COVID-19 causing a gap year, this is the eighth butterfly release.

"It was about 10 years ago that we heard about butterflies in another community and thought we could do something like that, a little different, make it our signature event," Ramaekers said.

The painted lady butterflies are available for $15 leading up to the actual release. Ramaekers said this year, they had over 350 butterflies purchased, plus many donations outside of that toward the new machine.

"That piece of equipment will be an assist to all the cardiac services here at Columbus Community Hospital. Its great, the proceeds go toward showing the future of cardiac services here," Ramaekers said.

In addition to the release of real butterflies, donors can also dedicate symbolic butterflies to a loved one or cause. Butterfly memorials are placed on a large banner next to the release area.

Jill Sander, an attendee who brought her family for the butterfly release, has done this for several years with her family.

"Were doing it in memory of my mom, dad and mother-in-law. We've been doing it for quite a few years; it's a tradition with the granddaughters," Sander said. "We really enjoy watching the butterflies."

