Following plans made in 2022 for renovations to Pawnee and Gerrard parks, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is seeking public input on exactly what those should look like.

Recently, the city announced an open house to discuss just that, run by creative/architectural firm Confluence. Parks and Recreation Manager Betsy Eckhardt said that, when setting up the master plan, they wanted to make sure the public, who uses the parks, had control over exactly what they saw at the parks.

"The parks are not ours, parks are the community's where the community comes together to play, where they go to relax and get recreation," Eckhardt said. "It really doesn't do us a lot of service to only give our opinion of what we would like to see."

The open house will be held and mediated by Confluence, a company with offices across the country who specialize in planning parks and public spaces, such as Sioux Falls, South Dakota's Downtown River Greenway and Des Moines' Krause Gateway Center. The group's exact methodology, Eckhardt said, has not been revealed for this particular project, but they will assemble public opinions into a master plan that the city can use for future reference.

"We should have the entire master plan finished by September and able to have plans for the future to be able to pull projects from several years down the road," Eckhardt said. "It's really just giving us a footprint of potential ideas to pull from that the community wants to see for years to come."

Public Properties Director Doug Moore said there are considerations on the city's part when looking at these suggestions, mainly finances. The main priorities for the time being, he said, are repairs to Pawnee Park's Memorial Stadium and the tennis courts at Gerrard Park, as that's where the whole thing began.

"The starting point was kind of the stadium. It needed some upgrades. It has some things we need to do with it, parts like the press box, the locker rooms, the bathrooms," Moore said.

The tennis courts at Gerrard Park, Moore added, are getting old and hard to play on effectively. The original idea was for them to be possibly replaced with basketball and/or pickleball courts, which led to the open house, where all of those with a stake in the courts could voice their ideas.

When city officials were planning a proposition to present to the Columbus City Council, Moore said, it dawned on them that they should include all of Pawnee and, later, Gerrard Park due to the repairs needed for both. As far as ideas for the future, Eckhardt and Moore said, the sky's the limit, so to speak. They want to know what people want to see in the parks, and will base the plans off of the most common responses.

"If there's something people talk about wanting to do in the park but a very low number of people have interest, (versus) something else with more interest, that will be how we kind of progress," Moore said.

Fixing the stadium's leaks, press box and some general wear-and-tear concerns for the future are important for Pawnee, Moore said, adding they will help keep the stadium around for many years to come. The last real renovation was in approximately 2000. While the city is excited to hear new ideas, he said, they want to make sure Pawnee and Gerrard Park keep their identities.

"While we want to make improvements to Pawnee, we still want to make the park something people recognize, simple things like more open areas, people talk to us about some ideas of what that could look like," Moore said.

When all is said and done, Eckhardt said, people who may be high schoolers playing sports at the parks now will be parents and even grandparents someday down the line, and they have the chance now to give their ideas for what they want them to look like for their children or grandchildren, the communities of today and of tomorrow.

"Parks serve the community so much that it would do everybody a disservice if the community didn’t have a voice in how we're moving forward with it," Eckhardt said.

The open house will be held at the Columbus City Council Chambers, 1369 25th Ave., on May 3 from 4-6 p.m.