The dangers of sexting: Police warn teens to not send or ask for nude photos

"Like, 'How do I see if somebody has read my message?' They can teach you really quickly. And kids love to be the smartest one in the room. Let them run the ship and you pay attention," Levander said.

Meanwhile, Levander suggested that parents require kids to have the same password for all their accounts, and that parents should know that password. She said Life360, a family locator and GPS tracker, is another tool families can use.

Those suggestions aren't only useful for monitoring phone and internet use — if a child goes missing, being able to log into their social media accounts or track their location is important, Levander said.

Those are just suggestions, though. No set of rules is one-size-fits-all. Even Levander and Strecker said they parent differently when it comes to internet use. Every family strikes the balance between a child's autonomy and a parent's need for information differently.

But Strecker said, it helps to set expectations about internet use as early as possible.

"I think you have to start this very young," Strecker said.

If kids know what the rules are going to be, the rules are easier to accept, especially as they grown into teens.