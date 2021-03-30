The dangers of sexting: Police warn teens to not send or ask for nude photos

It's old advice, but members of the Columbus Police Department say it bears repeating: Minors should never send nudes.
"How many times have we seen a girl in here in absolute tears because she shared her picture with somebody she trusted? And then they shared it and now we can't get it back and it's being heavily shared and we can't even trace it as fast as it's being sent," Columbus Police Criminal Investigator Jaymee Levander said.
Most of those situations involve peer-to-peer nude sharing. In other words, minors sending nude pictures to other minors.
Columbus Police Sgt. Bret Strecker said he has talked to minors who receive daily requests for nudes from their peers. His advice is clear-cut.
"I always say to the boys, because that's who's asking for them, 'stop asking. Respect the women around you,'" Strecker said.
Levander's advice is just as simple.
"Don't send them. Don't ever send nudes because then you don't have to worry about what's coming afterward," Levander said.
If you have sent nudes, she said, don't do it again, because once it's out there, it's nearly impossible to get back.
"Everybody's like, 'On Snapchat it disappears right away.' No, it doesn't. And it's really easy to screen capture … without even alerting that they screenshot it," Levander said.
Strecker said investigations have revealed collections of child pornography with photos and videos that were either taken secretly or which the subjects may have believed were deleted.
"One sticks out in my head where … she said, 'You'd better delete this if you're filming me.' And they said, 'Oh, I will.' Obviously they didn't and it hit the internet," Strecker said.
With regard to social media, Levander also urged people to triple-check their privacy settings.
Levander always tells people that if Mom or Grandma can't look at it, maybe it shouldn't be on the internet. That goes for more than just nudes, but nudes especially.
"I think all kids want to grow up faster than they need to," Levander said.
Strecker agreed and recalled wanting to drive when he was 14.
The difference, he said, is that children have access to different tools these days. But some parents may not understand the power of a smartphone.
"It's essentially a desktop computer. It probably has more power than the computers we were using 10 years ago," Strecker said.
Strecker said that is important to keep in mind when giving a child a smartphone.
Levander also encouraged parents to ask kids to explain things to them when they don't understand.
"Like, 'How do I see if somebody has read my message?' They can teach you really quickly. And kids love to be the smartest one in the room. Let them run the ship and you pay attention," Levander said.
Meanwhile, Levander suggested that parents require kids to have the same password for all their accounts, and that parents should know that password. She said Life360, a family locator and GPS tracker, is another tool families can use.
Those suggestions aren't only useful for monitoring phone and internet use — if a child goes missing, being able to log into their social media accounts or track their location is important, Levander said.
Those are just suggestions, though. No set of rules is one-size-fits-all. Even Levander and Strecker said they parent differently when it comes to internet use. Every family strikes the balance between a child's autonomy and a parent's need for information differently.
But Strecker said, it helps to set expectations about internet use as early as possible.
"I think you have to start this very young," Strecker said.
If kids know what the rules are going to be, the rules are easier to accept, especially as they grown into teens.
"It will be a struggle for parents who haven't done this and try to at 16, 17, 18," Strecker said. "I think it's important to still try, but it's going to be much easier if you start whenever you give them a phone."
Anyone in Columbus with concerns about kids sending or receiving nudes can reach out to the police department. Strecker said the police will take appropriate enforcement action but stressed that every case is unique.
"If they've (sent nudes) they're not a bad person," Strecker said. "They made a mistake. We all make mistakes."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.