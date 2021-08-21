The facts on vaccines and why they are so important

While the COVID-19 vaccines themselves are new, much of the technology behind them has been in development for years. For example, the messenger RNA technology used in some COVID-19 vaccines has been in development for almost two decades and was specifically created so it could be used to respond to new pandemics quickly. Governments and pharmaceutical companies also invested significant resources into vaccine development, and since people were eager to help with vaccine research, it was easier to find volunteers for studies. Though no steps were skipped in the vaccine testing process, some steps were conducted simultaneously to collect data more quickly.

Do vaccines have toxic and harmful ingredients? Some vaccines contain ingredients such as formaldehyde and aluminum, but these ingredients aren’t harmful in trace amounts used in vaccines. Some people are allergic to the gelatin and egg proteins used in certain vaccines, which can cause severe allergic reactions in rare cases. If you have a history of allergic reactions, talk to your doctor before getting vaccinated.

Do vaccines cause autism? Some parents worry vaccines could cause autism in children, but this is not true. The claim linking the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to autism has been discredited and retracted after hundreds of studies have shown no connection.