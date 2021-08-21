The facts on vaccines and why they are so important

In the U.S. and worldwide, vaccines have drastically reduced serious illness and complications from many infectious diseases. Vaccines protect us individually, and they also protect others. When enough people in a community become vaccinated against a specific disease, that can stop the disease from spreading. This process is called herd immunity.
The COVID-19 vaccine is a critical step in helping us reach herd immunity to control the pandemic and get back to normal life. However, misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines has created confusion and hesitancy about becoming vaccinated. Below, I will address some common questions about vaccines:
How are vaccines approved?
Before vaccines are approved, they undergo an extensive review process by scientists, doctors and the Food and Drug Administration to make sure they’re safe and effective. Some people are concerned about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines because they didn’t undergothe normal review process. However, though the FDA shortened the approval process for COVID-19, vaccine makers must still provide detailed evidence of a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness before the FDA authorizes it for emergency use. The COVID-19 vaccines are also being continually monitored for safety while in use.
How were the COVID-19 vaccines developed so quickly?
While the COVID-19 vaccines themselves are new, much of the technology behind them has been in development for years. For example, the messenger RNA technology used in some COVID-19 vaccines has been in development for almost two decades and was specifically created so it could be used to respond to new pandemics quickly. Governments and pharmaceutical companies also invested significant resources into vaccine development, and since people were eager to help with vaccine research, it was easier to find volunteers for studies. Though no steps were skipped in the vaccine testing process, some steps were conducted simultaneously to collect data more quickly.
Do vaccines have toxic and harmful ingredients? Some vaccines contain ingredients such as formaldehyde and aluminum, but these ingredients aren’t harmful in trace amounts used in vaccines. Some people are allergic to the gelatin and egg proteins used in certain vaccines, which can cause severe allergic reactions in rare cases. If you have a history of allergic reactions, talk to your doctor before getting vaccinated.
Do vaccines cause autism? Some parents worry vaccines could cause autism in children, but this is not true. The claim linking the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to autism has been discredited and retracted after hundreds of studies have shown no connection.
Can vaccines be used to microchip people? The idea that vaccines could be used to microchip people is completely false. However, this claim circulated on the internet during the pandemic and led to confusion and uncertainty about vaccination.
Can COVID-19 vaccines change my DNA? There is a myth spreading on social media that COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA, but like other social media myths about the vaccine, this isn’t true. Though the mRNA in COVID-19 vaccines does enter cells, it does not enter the cell's nucleus where DNA is stored. Therefore, it cannot interact with or change your DNA.
Can COVID-19 vaccines make me sick with COVID-19? No. None of the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines contain the live virus that causes COVID-19, so they cannot make you sick with COVID-19.
What are the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines? While some serious side effects have been reported, they are rare, and the most common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are common to many vaccines. They include injection site pain, body aches, headaches, fatigue and low-grade fever. These symptoms are signs your immune system is responding to the vaccine. They are normal and should go away within a few days. If these symptoms last more than a few days, call your doctor.
If I already had COVID-19, do I still need to get vaccinated? Yes, you should get vaccinated even if you already had COVID-19. However, talk to your doctor about what COVID-19 treatments you received, because it may affect when you should get vaccinated.
How do COVID-19 vaccines affect fertility? There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause any problems with fertility or pregnancy.
Is it safe for my child to get a COVID-19 vaccine? Studies have shown that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for everyone 12 years and older. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children 12 years and older. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is undergoing clinical trials for children.
Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine? There are several convenient places to get a COVID-19 vaccine in our community, including:
East-Central District Health Department
Address: 4321 41st Ave., Phone: 402-562-8960
Appointments available through a walk-in clinic: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Hy-Vee
Address: 3010 23rd St., Phone: 402-563-4524
Appointment times vary and can be scheduled through hy-vee.com.
Walgreens
Address: 2320 23rd St., Phone: 402-563-3588
Appointment times vary and can be scheduled through walgreens.com
CVS
Address: 2307 23rd St., Phone: 402-564-5105
Appointment times vary and can be scheduled through cvs.com.
Walmart
Address: 818 E 23rd St., Phone: 402-564-1668
Appointment times vary and can be scheduled through walmart.com.
For a full list of COVID-19 vaccine locations, visit vaccines.gov. You can also register for a vaccine through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Vaccine Registration Portal at vaccinate.ne.gov, or call the DHHS registration hotline at 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275 (toll-free).
For more information on vaccines or their availability, talk to your health care provider.
Dr. Daniel Rosenquist is a family medicine physician with Columbus Family Practice