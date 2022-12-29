The final countdown: New Year's Eve marks new traditions and new beginnings

From karaoke to comedy and beer pong to old-school dance parties, the Columbus area has a lot planned for New Year's Eve.

The Fraternal Order of Eagles will start the earliest, with a steak or shrimp dinner from 4:30-8 p.m. at its clubhouse, 3205 12th St. Shortly after that, starting at 5 p.m. Maximus Steakhouse, 329 23rd St., will have dinner reservations available and entertainment by the Balmer Brothers, concluding at 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The Friedhof building, 1270 27th Ave., will hold a multi-course meal and feature entertainment by the Larry Balmer Family Band and Jim Davis from 6-10:30 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

The event will be The Larry Balmer Family Band's debut performance, according to Freidhof Owner Rob Gasper.

"Larry's been working with his family, they'll even have a couple of their children play a couple songs. We're excited about the uniqueness of the entertainment," Gasper said.

Reservations for New Year's Eve dinner are available in 15-minute increments between 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and can be made over the phone.

Balmer will join his brother at Maximus after the performance at the Friedhof Building to perform as the Balmer Brothers.

The Holy Name Society at St. Stanislaus in Duncan will be bringing back an age-old tradition for the first time in many years. On New Year's Eve from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with doors opening at 7:30 p.m., the group will host a New Year's Eve dance party at Pulaski Hall, an historic Polish dance hall located at the corner of 10th Street and 10th Avenue.

Village Chairman Travis Stempek said the group, which re-formed earlier this year, wanted to do something that would get families out of the house and doing something fun. The Harmony Boys will be providing the night's musical entertainment.

"The elderlies used to do it years ago, now the youngers are trying to do it," Stempek said. "As I was growing up, with Duncan being a Polish town, a lot of Polish settlers did all sorts of dances, several throughout the year. We thought we'd get people together again for something fun for New Year's."

The dance party has no admission cost, though freewill donations to the Holy Name Society will allow them to start doing more events like this in the future. Polish sausage, sauerkraut, chips and a sloppy Joe will also be available for $5, Stempek said. The event is bring-your-own-beverage and open to all ages.

"The way I look at it, it's supporting all the area, New Year's Eve should be fun for every age," Stempek said. "Instead of old amateur night, where younger kids think they need to get hammered, they can be around a good environment that teaches you can have a few drinks, hang out and socialize."

Shenanigans Bar and Grill, 3808 23rd St. E, will host stand-up comics Richard Reese and Quionez, who have been featured at Funny Bone Comedy Club and on Comedy Central. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will also feature music by Carp Desire.

Ski's Bar and Grill will host New Year's Eve karaoke from 8:30-12, and Micek's Shangrila will host Radio Arcade from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Big 10 Sports Bar and Grill will host stand-up comedians Gretchen Hess and Jesse Carter from 9-12 followed my music from DJ Hayes.