The future of recycling

Thanksgiving is here!

We want to start off by giving thanks to all who pledged to recycle on America Recycles Day! It's safe to say this has been a very unusual year and when it started for us, we were so excited to get a recycling program up and going. Despite the setbacks, we are still pushing forward with our goal to get recycling back to Columbus residents.

Right now, the world is full of so many restrictions. At the same time, we also have the capability to make an impact in what we choose to buy right at our fingertips, and we have a choice in what the end use of that product will be. Recycling is hard all over the nation right now. Columbus is not alone in not having a recycling facility. There have been several changes in recycling programs all across our state. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to get re-started in 2021. It will have to be rolled out with a lot of education; the do’s the don’ts and, of course, the why’s. The only way to make the program effective and efficient is if we recycle correctly.

