The future of recycling

Thanksgiving is here!
We want to start off by giving thanks to all who pledged to recycle on America Recycles Day! It's safe to say this has been a very unusual year and when it started for us, we were so excited to get a recycling program up and going. Despite the setbacks, we are still pushing forward with our goal to get recycling back to Columbus residents.
Right now, the world is full of so many restrictions. At the same time, we also have the capability to make an impact in what we choose to buy right at our fingertips, and we have a choice in what the end use of that product will be. Recycling is hard all over the nation right now. Columbus is not alone in not having a recycling facility. There have been several changes in recycling programs all across our state. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to get re-started in 2021. It will have to be rolled out with a lot of education; the do’s the don’ts and, of course, the why’s. The only way to make the program effective and efficient is if we recycle correctly.
Our world changed overnight. For years, we have been teaching others to reduce, reuse, recycle but now everything is focused on disposable- buy this, buy that, and throw it away… This is truly not the case. Recycling centers are open and are taking recyclables. The recycling process doesn’t stop at the bin! After materials are processed and back on the shelves as new items, it is up to you to buy products made from recycled materials. Look for products and packaging with recycled content to do your part as a recycling-conscious consumer.
We recognize that there are some things you just have to buy and throw away for safety reasons and we understand this completely. Keep America Beautiful has a motto that healthy is beautiful and we couldn’t agree more. Dispose of things for safety’s sake, but when you have the ability to opt for a reusable product rather than disposable, please try and do so. Along with the idea of healthy we’re going to throw another reminder to not litter. Just as we try and keep our bodies healthy, we also need to think of our environment and do our part in keeping it clean and healthy. PPE litter has become quite an issue, both locally and nationally. Let’s all do our part and dispose of it properly.
Lastly, I would personally like to give thanks to all our board members - Justin, Doug, Jamie, Becky, Natasha, Valerie, Janet, Jordon, Bob, and Rebecca. They volunteer their time and talents to make Keep Columbus Beautiful a successful organization, and I am very grateful to work with them. Have a Happy Thanksgiving and stay healthy!
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.
