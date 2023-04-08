Inspiration, it is said, can come from anywhere. According to painter Dora Hagge from Hastings, hers comes from God.

In 1972, while living in Columbus, she began painting after watching her neighbor do it for some time. Being interested in crafts, Hagge said, she was intrigued.

"It looked like a craft. All my life I had been able to draw but didn’t know what to do with a brush, but it looked like a craft to me," Hagge said.

At the time, Platte College (now Central Community College-Columbus) offered weekly art classes by professional artists. Hagge attended one taught by watercolor virtuoso Chauncey Nelson, and things just seemed to make sense for her.

"Chaincey Nelson taught a two-day workshop at the college painting summer skies, winter skies, teaching us how to stamp bricks in paintings," Hagge said. "It was so basic you would look at any photo you took and put the pieces together. It was basic and gave the tools to work with. It was like puzzle pieces clicking together for me."

While her first work wasn't her favorite, Hagge said, the second piece she did was inspired - something she attributes to God.

"The Lord blessed me and my second painting was really nice when I didn’t know what I was doing. After that it went back to ‘how do I fix this?’ but that second painting was really nice," Hagge said.

Around that time, Hagge joined the Columbus Area Artists, a collective of creators in the Columbus and Platte County area who promoted each other's work, painted together and even sold some of the artwork at an event called Art in the Park. Columbus, Hagge said, taught her art, with God teaching her what to paint.

"I’ve known the Lord over 30 years and along the way I discovered I like his way more than my own. He’s given me enough ideas to paint that I have a file in my file drawer. When I’m done with one I ask him 'what’s next?' and go along his way," Hagge said.

Eventually, her husband's work required them to move to Hastings, where she now operates her home studio. Columbus, she said, has a special place in her art journey, though.

"It seemed to me that the city blessed me with teaching me art. I didn’t have the privilege of art school. I had the support of the club and teachers, several a year every year," Hagge said.

She prefers realism in her works, breaking down the images she portrays into basic lines, black and white sketches, colors and eventually lighting. Some of her works portray an almost otherworldly glow to certain objects, an intentional effort by Hagge to convey radiance and light, such as in her work "The Power of the Cross" where a dove perches on a nail in the Christian cross. Her colors, she added, may not be the most realistic in some cases either, but they are the color they're meant to be.

"Light radiates from the inside out, which is a God thing. I do a color study of the colors they need, not the colors they are," Hagge said. "Before, light was falling on it, after 30 years, light is radiating out."

Since 1980, Hagge has taught workshops of her own and is even working on a book about lighting in paintings. The book is not Christian, she said, though her religiously-themed works will be in it. She said when this notion came upon her, she knew it was God's intention, despite the book's utilitarian purpose.

"I thought ‘where are you going, Lord?’ but I sense life has purpose and I want to stick with it. The cover for the art book will be done next. I have those paintings in front of me, I’m 81 and I’m having fun," Hagge said. "I walk with the father and do whatever he’s got for me. He’s my cheerleader and my best friend."

Her works have drawn some attention from prestigious art institutions, from the American Artists Professional League to the Allied Artists of America and Knickerbocker artists. The Knickerbocker artists have since dissolved as an organization, but members still carry credentials and can sign a "KA" after their names. Hagge was nominated for membership from the floor of an exhibition, one of only 61 people in the organization's history to do so.

"To god be the glory, it's paintings God gave me that got me in those shows, painting them, entering them in exhibitions," Hagge said.

In her upcoming light-based art book, Hagge said, she starts things off with a phrase she came up with based on her experience with her faith and art.

"The gift in you far exceeds where you are right now, no matter where you are," Hagge said. "There's just so much more in front of us than we’re aware of."