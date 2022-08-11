The gift of life: Blood drive in memory of Josh Gasper at 1C - The Sanctuary

When Josh Gasper was involved in a collision while riding his motorcycle in 2018, doctors used a little over 100 pints of blood in efforts to save his life. Sadly, after a few days, Josh passed, despite the efforts. Stacey Gasper, Josh's mother, said the blood used gave them a few precious days with him.

"It was when he was hit on his Harley, he used 103 units of blood," Gasper said. "Without those donations, we wouldn't have had those days with him."

After Josh's passing, Gasper said well-meaning friends and neighbors frequently asked how they could help or what kind of food the family liked so they could help relieve some work in that area. While the effort was appreciated, Gasper said, food wasn't their main concern at the time.

"That's how the whole thing kind of exploded," Gasper said. "People were asking what kind of food we liked and I said 'We don't really need food, I'd much rather you donate a pint of blood.'"

In line with how Gasper described Josh himself as giving and generous, a blood drive was organized in Josh's memory to fall on his birthday, Aug. 11.

"He was very fun-loving, very caring, he'd give his shirt off his back to anyone," Gasper said.

While 1C - The Sanctuary holds blood drives pretty often, this drive in particular is for the memory of Josh, according to Ministry Coordinator Keri Robbins.

"We have drives quarterly, but it seems like this one's a lot bigger than most because people do want to honor Josh," Robbins said.

Gasper said that over the five drives they've held now, 50 units are usually brought in each year. Gasper said the response from the church is typically very good each year they've done it there as well.

"It's very humbling. Everyone there is very willing to donate and they understand the cause," Gasper said.

Robbins said when Gasper approached her and asked if the church could host the blood drive, she was happy to and considered it an honor.

"It's just the fact that Josh needed so many pints of blood and the fact that we can get people to come donate and help others with that need and it's just such an important thing to do anyway," Robbins said. "We're very honored to be able to do it here."

That sense of helping others wasn't Josh's only positive trait, his mother said. He was also very outgoing, making friends with a simple introduction, and had many hobbies.

"He was an amazing drummer, did diving at SDSU (South Dakota State University), he was very into family tradition. His hugs were the best and he had a great smile and laughter," Gasper said.

The blood drive will take place on Aug. 11 at 1C - The Sanctuary's multipurpose room from noon to 6 p.m.