'The greatest state': Gov. Pillen talks about why he loves Nebraska at inaugural ball

"We live in the greatest state and nation the world has ever known."

Those words were said by Columbus man and new Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen during the 2023 inaugural ball held Jan. 7.

At the CHI Health Center in Omaha, 3,500-plus Nebraskans sat waiting to welcome Pillen as the 41st governor of Nebraska and celebrate Nebraska with Pillen's team. Suzanne Pillen, his wife, gave a short introduction and summary of his life leading up to election, the story of the Jim Pillen she knows.

"This man I'm about to introduce is extremely driven, fiercely competitive, guilty of saying 'I love the state of Nebraska' and less than two years ago he gave everything of himself to embark on this," Suzanne said.

She recounted his beginnings as the son of a farmer and seamstress, growing up on a farm and learning how to be responsible and accountable from his father and two brothers. In college, they met and he began on one of his dreams of playing for Nebraska football.

"This was the football player who wore number 29, who I began to cheer for in the stands as he taught me more about football, the game he so dearly loved," Suzanne said.

In his senior year, he proposed to Suzanne and he started on his other dream of becoming a veterinarian, attending Kansas State University. Now, years later, they have four children and seven grandchildren.

After thanking Suzanne and all those involved with the night's festivities and his being elected, Pillen went straight into the things he loves about Nebraska and why he believes it is the greatest state.

"I think we need to appreciate it and brag about it a little bit more. We have unprecedented opportunities, technological advancements and innovation right here in Nebraska," Pillen said. "Those lyrics, 'There is no place like Nebraska' have never ever been truer, there's never been a better time to be Nebraskan than now."

Pillen went on to recap the extensive tour he and Suzanne took of the state, reportedly putting over 100,000 miles on his truck.

"(We traveled) visiting our cities and towns, villages big and small, farms and ranches, in your homes and in businesses all across this incredible state," Pillen said. "I had the privilege of seeing the incredible greatness of our state and all the exciting things happening right here in Nebraska."

The biggest issue facing Nebraska currently, Pillen said, is Nebraskan talent leaving the state. That, he added, is something he wants to remedy.

"Our challenge is keeping our kids here because our future for our kids is brighter than ever before here in Nebraska. We raise the most talented good hearted young men and women of character, people who are highly sought after by businesses across country and around the world," Pillen said.

He went on to say his tour of the state showed him a lot of places that further cemented his love for the state, such as the Wildcat hills of Banner County, the Snake River of Cherry County, Chadron State Park, driving four-wheelers on the Loup River, the College World Series and seeing Memorial Stadium full on game days.

"Wanna bet on where our greatness is? It's our people. It's our people in Nebraska that make it so great, it's our people who pass on the grit and work ethic and faith and timeless values that have built this state," Pillen said.

Things don't stay the same, he added, placing the decision of which one of those each day goes in every individual's hands.

"We face a choice every one of us can make every day. We can either decide to get better or we can get worse. There's no such thing as staying the same," Pillen said. "Day by day together we get better and better. That's the spirit that built this state, the most incredible place in the world."

He concluded by urging everyone, regardless of affiliations, to pull together and try to make Nebraska better than it is.

"Let's all commit to working together this year and the next and the next and bringing that spirit of community character, risk taking and innovation that makes Nebraska great," Pillen said. "We have so much to celebrate and be grateful for."