The hall of flames: Vintage fire truck museum targets its opening date

“We’ve been at this for a few years. It’s taken some time to raise some money,” Hirschbrunner said. “We’re excited, and by the probably the first of October, we should have the outside of the building, at least by the first of November, we should have the outside of the building done.”

Hirschbrunner said they are eyeing to be open by the first of the year as a working museum, meaning that interior renovations will still need to be completed.

The Preservation Society received a $66,000 grant from the Platte County Historical Society, he noted, but more funding is still needed. Hirschbrunner receives donations by loaning out his 2004 Lincoln limousine in exchange for a monetary contribution for the museum, and he receives a donation from the Husker Bus of Columbus in exchange for storing the buses.

Because of its status as a nonprofit, donations made to the Preservation Society are tax exempt. Hirschbrunner said the Preservation Society is working towards creating a website that would have an option to make donations via PayPal. Until then, those wanting to donate can contact him at huskers947@gmail.com or 402-639-1720.

“I’m really happy he’s doing what he’s doing to preserve the history of Columbus,” Hoppe said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net

