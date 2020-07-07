The hall of flames: Vintage fire truck museum targets its opening date

One Columbus man’s passion for local history has led to the formation of a firetruck museum, slated to be open the first of the year.
Dennis Hirschbrunner has a passion for the history of fire apparatus as his grandfather, father and brother were firefighters. It wasn’t until he and a friend saw an antique firetruck -- a 1949 American LaFrance -- from the City of Columbus that was going to be sold for scrap that the idea for the museum was born. Coincidentally, Hirschbrunner’s father and brother worked on the vehicle.
“As it turns out, my friend Fred Hoppe and I, saw this advertisement in the paper,” Hirschbrunner said, adding that he and Hoppe teamed up to make sure the truck wouldn’t be scrapped out.
Hoppe said that while Hirschbrunner has always been passionate about the subject, it was purchasing that first truck that sparked the idea of a museum. Hoppe has an interest in the subject as his father was a volunteer for the Schuyler Fire Department.
“We felt like it was a real opportunity to save this truck and let the people of Columbus and the surrounding area see a fine piece of fire apparatus that served the city for many, many years,” Hirschbrunner said.
Although Hoppe assisted in the auction part of the project, he noted that he’s not as involved in starting up the museum.
“He’s (Hirschbrunner) done most of the work,” Hoppe said.
So far, the collection includes a 1935 Chevrolet 4-door sedan that had been previously utilized as a clown car, a 1965 snorkel truck that’s boom extends to 75 feet, a 1957 open cab American LaFrance truck, and a combination ladder and pump truck. The vehicles were built and purchased in different parts of the U.S., including Texas, Virginia and Massachusetts.
There are other vehicles on loan from area fire departments, such as a 1929 truck from Silver Creek which had, at one time, been on display at the Nebraska Firefighters Museum in Kearney. Others are a 1949 Ford from the Village of Lindsay, a 1950 Ford from Bellwood and a 1947 truck from the Village of Duncan.
Notably, there is a stuffed animal Dalmatian for each of the vehicles. All of the firetrucks can run and are maintained regularly.
Other area towns and fire departments have expressed interest in having antique apparatus displayed, Hirschbrunner said, including Shelby, Rising City and Platte Center.
Hirschbrunner has two antique fire alarm boxes that could be seen sitting on street corners in the old days, as well as an old gas pump. They also have an original alarm bell from the City of Columbus that had been utilized at the original Columbus Fire Department fire station.
The building that will house the museum, 2304 13th St. in Columbus, is unique in itself due to its long ties to the community.
Hirschbrunner said it was built in 1915 by a group of Columbus businessmen who wanted to serve those traveling on the Lincoln Highway.
“It provided (those traveling) the opportunity to stop and have their vehicle service, change tires, whatever they needed to do. They could stop here and stay overnight,” he said.
Ed Nielsen purchased the building in the 1920s and ran a garage operation until the 1990s when the Ernst family then purchased the facility. Hoppe then took over ownership before Hirschbrunner purchased it.
“It’s a very historic building he’s moving into,” Hoppe noted.
The structure is now officially owned by the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Preservation Society, a 501c3 organization.
“This has been a garage for its entire existence,” Hirschbrunner said. “It’s a great opportunity to exhibit antique fire apparatus and yet, at the same time, people can come and see what the garage has looked like all these years.”
Hirschbrunner said they will be updating the outside of the building first with painting the exterior a rust color that would have been what the original structure would have looked like, as well as tuck point work and new windows and doors.
“We’ve been at this for a few years. It’s taken some time to raise some money,” Hirschbrunner said. “We’re excited, and by the probably the first of October, we should have the outside of the building, at least by the first of November, we should have the outside of the building done.”
Hirschbrunner said they are eyeing to be open by the first of the year as a working museum, meaning that interior renovations will still need to be completed.
The Preservation Society received a $66,000 grant from the Platte County Historical Society, he noted, but more funding is still needed. Hirschbrunner receives donations by loaning out his 2004 Lincoln limousine in exchange for a monetary contribution for the museum, and he receives a donation from the Husker Bus of Columbus in exchange for storing the buses.
Because of its status as a nonprofit, donations made to the Preservation Society are tax exempt. Hirschbrunner said the Preservation Society is working towards creating a website that would have an option to make donations via PayPal. Until then, those wanting to donate can contact him at huskers947@gmail.com or 402-639-1720.
“I’m really happy he’s doing what he’s doing to preserve the history of Columbus,” Hoppe said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net
